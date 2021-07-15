‘Black Widow’ premieres at Midwest SkyView Drive-in

The Midwest SkyView Drive-in will show the new Marvel film “Black Widow” all weekend, July 16-18.

In this film, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

The show times for the film are at 9 p.m. each night, Friday through Sunday. The gate will open at 8 p.m.

The film costs $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards and $7 per person for non-members. There is no car load pricing.

The MidwestSkyView offers parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concession offerings nclude hot concessions items, such as pizza, hot dogs, nachos and hot pretzels, and two ways to order; walk up concessions and online ordering. Come enjoy dinner and a movie at the drive-in. No outside food is allowed at the drive-in.