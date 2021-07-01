The National Weather Service says that rain is forecasted to fall throughout the holiday weekend. On Thursday, as the area had been subjected to flash flooding advisories, the Western Nebraska Pioneers rolled up the field after game resulted in the cancellation its game.
Blame it on the Rain: Rain results in cancellation of Pioneers game
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WATCH NOW: WING officers were serving a search warrant when the subject of the warrant was shot multiple times by law enforcement officer.
- Updated
An unidentified man has been transported to Regional West Medical Center after being injured in a shooting involving law enforcement officers …
- Updated
The Nebraska State Patrol released the identity of a 58-year-old man killed in a shooting Tuesday.
- Updated
A Torrington man faces charges after allegedly possessing nearly 200 digital files of child pornography.
- Updated
Chadron authorities are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman reported Saturday.
- Updated
The City of Gering offices will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
- Updated
County Commissioners are considering whether or not to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. State & federal governments recognize it as a holiday, but at least some county commissioners feel employees already get too many paid holidays.
- Updated
It’s been said children change people’s lives. For one grandma, her grandchildren did just that.
- Updated
For 24 years, the Allred family has continuously grown its fireworks show from a backyard display to a community-wide celebration. To commemor…
- Updated
Throughout her 22 years of work as a registered nurse, Jen Harre has enjoyed mentoring new graduates in the medical field, and now she teaches…