Blaze destroys shed near Lake Minatare

MINATARE — A fire erupted Tuesday destroying a machine shed about 10 miles northeast of Scottsbluff.
Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department Chief Paul Reisig said firefighters responded to the fire, which at around 11:30 a.m.
“We were informed en route that (the fire) was threatening a larger shed, so we mutual aided Minatare-Melbeta Fire,” Reisig said.
Reisig said damage in the fire is considerable, as the roof of the 60x30 shed collapsed onto a pickup, loader and tractor stored in the shed. Tools and other equipment was also in the shed. Damage is estimated at $100,000 to the shed and contents.
No people or livestock were hurt as firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the original shed, Reisig said. A shed of feeder pigs and home were both located in vicinities of about 40 feet from the shed. The home may have been affected by smoke, but it is likely minimal.
Ryan Sylvester, deputy Nebraska State Fire Marshal, responded to investigate the fire.
Reisig said someone had been doing some work, and left to do errands. While driving, “he looked back and saw smoke coming from the shed.”
The fire was located on Lake Minatare Road, about a half-mile east of the County Road 25 intersection.