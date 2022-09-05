Bleachy Boutique takes custom clothing from online to downtown

A Scottsbluff woman has turned a business she started during the pandemic into a full-time business.

Jennifer Rojas started bleaching shirts while her job was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With five years’ worth of experience making custom shirts, she’d gained quite the following with her products.

“It’s sublimation print with kind of an 80s look,” she said. “It was popular online and I did really well with my Etsy store, so I decided to take it to another level.”

Rojas opened J-e-Double N’s Bleachy Boutique at 1610 Broadway in August. The Scottsbluff store is not her first foray into selling shirts in person. She’d previously rented space inside a different store at Uptown Scottsbluff, but wanted to have a place of her own.

“I didn’t want it to be just Jenn’s blah blah blah, I wanted it to be something unique and fun,” Rojas said. “I’m ready to be an asset to our area.”

Most of her shirts are custom-made, either by her or other artists. She can press custom designs from a selection of available images on the spot. Her shirts feature humorous sayings, holiday themes, school spirit designs and more.

She sells other items as well, including pants and shoes.

“I sell Myra bags, and those are popular with more western, country, girly (customers). I sell a lot of jewelry … earrings, necklaces, bracelets, then kind of in-between,” Rojas said.

The boutique provides other services, such as a salon being set up in the back. Another facet is a loose leaf tea bar, which a friend runs.

“Basically the concept is they can come in, get a tin and fill it with any loose leaf tea they want to, making their own blends,” Rojas said.

Rojas’ daughter also offers henna art at the store on Saturdays.

“We’re trying to really make it (the boutique) an experience, something fun for everybody,” Rojas said.

Most of her customers are women in their teens through their early forties. She sells a variety of shirts to customers, with some items selling better than others. She said it’s just a matter of trial and error to see which items prove the most popular.

Rojas said she enjoys meeting customers from all over. Some people find her on Facebook, others just walk in while shopping, and others still are her longtime Etsy clientele.

“I grew up in Seattle, so my taste in things is totally different from west coast to Midwest,” she said. “I feel here a lot of things that sell are western, Midwest-type things, but I try to bring a little bit of that west coast flair. I know there are still people who have my sense of humor or have my style or taste. It’s just trial and error as well.”

Rojas aims to have a grand opening celebration with live music and refreshments later in September. She said she wants to provide new services over time but will continually keep working at the shop.

“It’s my business,” she said. “It’s kind of my baby, so you’ve got to start somewhere.”