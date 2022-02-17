BLIZZARD OF 1949: Reader's personal account

I think it was New Year’s Day when it started to snow. It seemed like forever till it stopped, I was twelve years old in the sandhills of Nebraska.

The house was warmed by a wood burning stove and an oil heater. There were six people in the house. My parents, my sister and her six-month-old baby and my dad’s brother who happened to be visiting.

I remember that we kept a shovel in the house so that we could scoop out every day. A trail had to be opened to the chicken house, the barn etc. A lot of the neighbors lost livestock, but I only remember us losing a horse. Dad broke ice in the stock tank several times a day. After the first day the pigs had to shift for themselves, but they were cozy in the shelter and survived.

Gathering eggs and bringing in wood was not an easy task. It was hard labor.

We had plenty to eat. The cellar was full of canned stuff and the guys had butchered just before Christmas. We passed time playing games and cards. My dad was a great story teller so he told stories and my mother read aloud. No electricity radio or lights. Kerosene lamps made enough light, we thought.