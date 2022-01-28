BLIZZARD OF 1949: Reader's personal account

We had no television in those days ... only a radio. News of the storm was broadcast informing us where people were stranded, who needed medical aid, and who was running out of food and fuel to heat the homes. Many people were stranded along the highways. One Greyhound Bus load of 50 stranded travelers, was given shelter and food for several days by a farm family living along the highway. Farm families canned food from their gardens to last them through the treacherous winters. This food was available in such an emergency. We listened intently day and night, thankful for our warm home and an abundance of food which included fresh milk and eggs.

To conserve coal-oil fuel used for heating our house, we closed off the entire house and heated only two rooms. The temperature in the bedrooms was like going into a frozen igloo. We didn’t have the luxury of electric blankets, so we warmed up the flannel sheets with a rubber hot water bottle before jumping under a mountain of homemade warm wool quilts. The upstairs bedrooms were so cold that the face of my doll cracked. This was a very special doll, my last doll, which I received from my parents on my 10th Christmas. When I was in my fifties, I restored the doll to its original condition. I still have that doll at the age of 85.