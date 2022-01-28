BLIZZARD OF 1949: Reader's personal account

The blizzard hit with a sudden fury on Sunday afternoon. Mom and I had just returned home after attending my cousin’s bridal shower. Christmas vacation was ending and school was to resume the next day. On Monday morning all roads were closed ... no school ... Hurray!!!!
Monday morning Dad drove to our neighbor’s farm to help bring in extra feed for the sheep kept in the livestock pens. At noon the men returned to our house for lunch. Dad took extra clothing and warned us not to worry if he spent the night helping disperse the sheep to keep them from crowding together and suffocating. Several other men from town were also stranded at the Hoff Farm and helped herd the sheep.
Each morning and evening, Mom and I dressed in layers of warm winter clothing, complete with face masks to protect us from getting frost bite from the bitter cold. We had tied ropes between the house and the barn to guide us around the snow drifts and help us find our way without getting lost in the blinding snow.
The chickens were snug and warm in the chicken coup which was entirely buried under the snow. The snow had swirled around in a miraculous way leaving the door to the coup free of snow. After feeding the chickens and gathering the eggs kept warm under the chickens, we hurried to the barn to milk the cows. We quickly shuffled to the house before the steaming warm milk and fresh eggs has a chance to freeze. We had to return to the barn late afternoon to milk the cows again. Our face masks were frozen stiff with ice. We looked like creatures in a horror movie.
We had no television in those days ... only a radio. News of the storm was broadcast informing us where people were stranded, who needed medical aid, and who was running out of food and fuel to heat the homes. Many people were stranded along the highways. One Greyhound Bus load of 50 stranded travelers, was given shelter and food for several days by a farm family living along the highway. Farm families canned food from their gardens to last them through the treacherous winters. This food was available in such an emergency. We listened intently day and night, thankful for our warm home and an abundance of food which included fresh milk and eggs.
To conserve coal-oil fuel used for heating our house, we closed off the entire house and heated only two rooms. The temperature in the bedrooms was like going into a frozen igloo. We didn’t have the luxury of electric blankets, so we warmed up the flannel sheets with a rubber hot water bottle before jumping under a mountain of homemade warm wool quilts. The upstairs bedrooms were so cold that the face of my doll cracked. This was a very special doll, my last doll, which I received from my parents on my 10th Christmas. When I was in my fifties, I restored the doll to its original condition. I still have that doll at the age of 85.
The storm raged for several days. One evening we heard a tractor. Dad and several men had fought their way through the fields drifted high with snow. Our phone lines were down, and they wanted to be sure we were safe. After gulping steaming hot coffee and savoring mom’s homemade coffeecake they were on their way back to the Hoff Farm to herd sheep again.
At last, the snow and wind stopped. The drifts, some ten feet high glistened like diamonds. Huge drifts of snow were stacked everywhere blocking the roads and driveways to the homes. Mom and I labored most of the day shoveling paths to the livestock barn. We also shoveled the snow out of the driveway and off the bridge which led to the road. We struggled with the heavy snow chains as we fastened them to our old truck.
Wearing our warmest clothing, Mom and I piled my younger sisters and brother into the truck and bounced through the fields weaving our way around the huge drifts of snow scattered in the fields. We arrived at the Hoff Farm two miles away. MISSION ... Bring dad home.
We were never worried that we would run out of food. Every day we had a fresh supply of milk and eggs. The root cellar was well stocked with canned fruit and vegetables from the summer garden. If we needed meat, we could butcher a chicken for a delicious meal of chicken and dumplings. Each fall, Mom and Dad purchased 100 lbs. of sugar and flour which was stored in the bedroom upstairs.
When the blizzard subsided, there was much snow to be cleared. Our reward was an extra week of Christmas vacation. Many roads were closed for weeks. School buses bounced around the drifts creating new routes through the frozen fields. It was one of the most exciting experiences of my life. I remember it as if it were yesterday.
