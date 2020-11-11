Blueprint Nebraska preparing a final report on tax reform

• Broaden the sales tax base and restructure the sales tax system to reflect an increasingly service-dominated economy.

• Keep future growth of property taxes in check by making constructive changes to the design and escalation parameters of the property-tax assessment system.

• Minimize the stagnant economic effect of other local and state taxes and fees.

District 48 State Senator John Stinner said he liked many of the ideas proposed by Blueprint Nebraska and the Tax Foundation. He also said legislation doesn’t always move fast in the Unicameral.

The next session — which starts in January — will last 90 days. This gives legislators the opportunity to get used to new legislation and debate it.

“It’s more of introducing it, getting it out so that we can start to work on any changes,” Stinner said.

He gave the example of his Land Bank bill, which took four years to be passed by the Unicameral.

“There were 29 different adjustments to that bill before it was passed,” Stinner said.