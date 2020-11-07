Bluffs Middle School's Krispy Kreme fundraiser scaled down in a scaled-back year

There were fewer donuts than years past, but the 2020 Bluffs Middle School Krispy Kreme Sale still filled the gymnasium with the sweet smell of baked goods.
Parents, community members and staff cycled in and out of the gym early Monday morning to pick up the doughnuts on the final day of the fundraiser that lasted about two weeks.
“We’ve been doing this for easily over ten years,” organizer and BMS Math Teacher Stacy Celli told the Star-Herald in an interview before the event.
Last year, students sold 48,240 doughnuts by the dozen, breaking the 2015 record of 45,972 doughnuts. For context, the 2019 Scottsbluff population estimate of 14,733 people or enough for 3.27 doughnuts per person.
This year’s event was scaled back, Celli said. His kids sold around 12,000 doughnuts. The fundraiser was also mostly online.
“We’re still really really grateful to our community,” Celli said, adding that several community members made financial donations instead of purchasing doughnuts. “They still found a way to support our kids.”
The money raised stays in BMS, according to Celli. Specifically, some of the money goes towards enrichment programs.
“All the money goes back to our kids,” Celli said.
Getting Krispy Kreme doughnuts to Scottsbluff is not as easy as it sounds.
There is a Krispy Kreme in Denver — about three hours away. However, ordering from that location would require the BMS fundraisers to meet the driver at the state line, transfer them into another vehicle, and drive them up to Scottsbluff, according to Celli.
Instead, Celli gets her doughnuts from Omaha — about six hours away. That’s where driver John Balkovic comes in. He’s been making the deliveries for about as long as the fundraiser has been running. Balkovic left the Omaha area at around 11 p.m. on Friday to get to BMS before dawn at 6 a.m.
It’s a workaround, but it ensures the doughnuts are ready for pick-up every year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.