Bluffs Middle School's Krispy Kreme fundraiser scaled down in a scaled-back year

There were fewer donuts than years past, but the 2020 Bluffs Middle School Krispy Kreme Sale still filled the gymnasium with the sweet smell of baked goods.

Parents, community members and staff cycled in and out of the gym early Monday morning to pick up the doughnuts on the final day of the fundraiser that lasted about two weeks.

“We’ve been doing this for easily over ten years,” organizer and BMS Math Teacher Stacy Celli told the Star-Herald in an interview before the event.

Last year, students sold 48,240 doughnuts by the dozen, breaking the 2015 record of 45,972 doughnuts. For context, the 2019 Scottsbluff population estimate of 14,733 people or enough for 3.27 doughnuts per person.

This year’s event was scaled back, Celli said. His kids sold around 12,000 doughnuts. The fundraiser was also mostly online.

“We’re still really really grateful to our community,” Celli said, adding that several community members made financial donations instead of purchasing doughnuts. “They still found a way to support our kids.”

The money raised stays in BMS, according to Celli. Specifically, some of the money goes towards enrichment programs.