BMS eighth grade band to perform at NSBA convention

Forty-one eighth grade musicians at Bluffs Middle School are currently rehearsing twice as much music as they usually do at this time of the year. They are preparing for a 45-minute performance at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Convention as one of three band ensembles from across the state selected to attend and perform at the convention this March.

The band is led by director Mike Koch, who has been the band instructor at Bluffs Middle School for the past 24 years. Koch, who has been in music education for a total of 34 years, said he was extremely proud of his students for being selected this year, especially alongside two eastern Nebraska high school ensembles.

“This year they picked three groups, so it’s us; there’s a high school band from Elkhorn North High School in Elkhorn, Nebraska; and then a jazz band from Omaha Central,” he said. “…It’s always a thrill to get a chance to take the kids across the state and have band directors from the eastern part of the state hear what we do out here and things like that.”