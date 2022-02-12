 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BMS eighth grade band to perform at NSBA convention
BMS eighth grade band to perform at NSBA convention

The BMS eighth grade band was selected as one of three ensembles from across the state to perform at the annual NSBA Convention.

Forty-one eighth grade musicians at Bluffs Middle School are currently rehearsing twice as much music as they usually do at this time of the year. They are preparing for a 45-minute performance at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Convention as one of three band ensembles from across the state selected to attend and perform at the convention this March.

BMS eighth grade band to perform at NSBA convention

TJ Bastron watches his music while he plays the timpani during eighth grade band rehearsal at Bluffs Middle School. The band will travel to Lincoln at the beginning of March to play at the NSBA Convention. They were one of three bands selected to do so.

The band is led by director Mike Koch, who has been the band instructor at Bluffs Middle School for the past 24 years. Koch, who has been in music education for a total of 34 years, said he was extremely proud of his students for being selected this year, especially alongside two eastern Nebraska high school ensembles.

“This year they picked three groups, so it’s us; there’s a high school band from Elkhorn North High School in Elkhorn, Nebraska; and then a jazz band from Omaha Central,” he said. “…It’s always a thrill to get a chance to take the kids across the state and have band directors from the eastern part of the state hear what we do out here and things like that.”

BMS eighth grade band to perform at NSBA convention

Ella Powell rehearses the trumpet during band class at Bluffs Middle School on Friday morning. She and her bandmates are practicing for the NSBA Convention, which they will perform at on March 4.

Koch and the eighth-grade band sent in an audition recording of three songs in mid-December for a committee appointed by the NSBA to evaluate. When the NSBA announced their selection of Bluffs Middle School as one of the guest performing bands, the group began working on their plethora of music right away.

“We normally will perform for 20-25 minutes at a concert,” Koch said. “This performance is 45 minutes, so they are quite a bit more (pieces of) music than normal.”

BMS eighth grade band to perform at NSBA convention

Addison Sell plays the flute for the BMS eighth grade band. The band will be one of three bands from across the state that will perform at the annual NSBA Convention in Lincoln.

The convention takes place on the University of Nebraska — Lincoln campus, and it is attended by members of the NSBA; Koch estimates that’s nearly 80-90% of all band directors across the state. Guest performing groups, like Bluffs Middle School, have the chance to show off to directors from all over the state what they can do.

This isn’t the first time that one of Koch’s bands has been chosen for this honor. Koch led the 2016 eighth grade band to the convention. Prior to becoming a middle school, bands from Scottsbluff Junior High School performed at the NSBA Convention six times in 1970, 1972, 1976, 1978 and 1987 under the direction of Georgene Diers and L. Lean Maxwell, according to a press release.

The long tradition of musical excellence at the middle school is something that Koch and the students are proud to be a part of.

“(I’m) very proud of the kids, of course, because they’ve worked really hard and they’ve done a great job,” he said. “…It’s a big feather in the cap of not only the students but also the school, because like I said, not just anybody gets a chance to go and perform.”

The NSBA Convention will be held March 3-5. The Bluffs Middle School eighth grade band will perform on Friday, March 4 at 10:30 a.m. (CST) at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N Ninth St. in Lincoln. The concert is free and open to the public, and parents are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

