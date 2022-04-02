Bobbi Kulhman keeps college students safe, serves community as WNCC resource officer

Bobbi Kuhlman, a patrol officer with the Scottsbluff Police Department, always knew what her career was going to be.

Kuhlman studied criminal justice in college; applying to be a police officer was her first and only choice for a career.

“I just always wanted to be a police officer since I was a little kid,” she said. “It just kind of came to fruition.”

The Sandhills native eventually came to reside in Scottsbluff, which she said was a good choice for her family.

In addition to more than a decade of serving with the Scottsbluff Police Department, Kuhlman is also the newest college resource officer at Western Nebraska Community College.

The position opened up last summer after the previous resource officer resigned. Kuhlman started at the beginning of the fall semester. She said it was a big draw for her because it allowed her to have weekends off and spend more time with her family.

However, the resource officer role is relatively new. It only launched in the fall of 2019 and the campus was closed for a significant portion of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. As such, the program didn’t have much of a chance to get off the ground.

Still, Kuhlman said she hopes students and staff know that she’s around to help them. Her goal is to figure out the best possible way for her to do her job.

“It’s kind of a clean slate for me to get things going,” she said.

Kuhlman doesn’t have much contact with many of the students there. Most of the time, she patrols the buildings and dorm halls and works to help update operational plans on how to deal with dangerous situations. Fortunately, she said, those haven’t come up during her tenure so far.

“Nothing crazy, nothing major. That’s the way I like to keep it. We plan for the worst but hope it never happens,” she said.

There have been a few instances where she’s needed to take substantial action.

“People don’t really slow down when they drive through here like they’re supposed to, so I’ve made a few traffic stops for failure to yield to pedestrians and speeding and things like that,” she said.

Kuhlman has had to assist in calling emergency services for medical assistance as well, but other than that she said she’s been grateful at how calm the job has been.

Despite having an office at WNCC, she routinely returns to help train future officers in a variety of tasks and serve in other roles on the department.

“She serves as a field training officer. She’s done that for several years now. That means when we have a new hire, she’s one of the officers we’ll utilize who’s been trained on how to train new trainees,” Scottsbluff Police Capt. Lance Kite said. “... In order to be a field training officer, you have to be a good teacher. That’s what it’s all about.”

Kuhlman teaches traffic stops, driving procedures and other lessons to new recruits. She serves as an emergency vehicle operations instructor and a child passenger safety instructor.

She said she is heavily involved with making sure people have the right car seats for their kids, something she hasn’t wavered from since becoming the resource officer. She saw an opportunity to expand it to the college. She tries to keep in touch with the local hospital so new parents can ensure they’re getting the right car seats for their newborn babies.

“I’ve been fortunate to watch her advance through her career,” Kite, who worked with Kuhlman since she was a new officer, said. “...She does an outstanding job.”

Kuhlman said she enjoys having the opportunity to train others.

“It’s kind of nice being a training officer because you get to go through the training program again and again and again so it really keeps you up to date with policy,” she said. “There are some things you learn that you only do two or three times in your career ... but as a training officer, because you’re teaching that over and over and over again, you stay up to date on that.”

In the meantime, she uses what she’s learned to keep the WNCC campus safe.

