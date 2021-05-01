Bobcats Beating Cancer host golf tournament May 29

Playing 18 holes of golf can provide community members battling cancer with the financial support they need.
Bobcats Beating Cancer is hosting its first golf tournament on May 29 at 9 a.m. at the Chimney Rock Golf Course in Bayard. This 18-hole, four-person scramble is a charity event for the Hemingford community, giving back to families with loved ones diagnosed with cancer.
Bobcats Beating Cancer came to Taryn Wood in a dream after two Hemingford residents Wood looked up to were diagnosed with cancer around 2012.
“I kept wishing there was a way to have one thing that people could go do to show alumni support,” he said. “One night, I had a dream that one of my best friends and I handed a check to an alumnus during halftime of a basketball game. I woke up that next morning and kept thinking about it all day.”
As he thought about what his dream meant, Wood realized he needed to act. Connecting with others in the Hemingford community, Wood moved forward with forming a board for Bobcats Beating Cancer. With the help of Joni Jespersen, Janelle Visser, Leslie Shaver, Brenda Davies, Brooke Shelmadine and Jordan Haas, the nonprofit continues to give back to the community.
Haas joined the board this year to help support his friend’s vision. Haas and Wood have been friends since primary school.
“When one of your friends is this passionate about something, it’s easy to hop on board,” Haas said. “For such a great cause, it’s really easy to hop on board.”
“If you want to find somebody who is really passionate about something, Taryn is that guy,” Haas said. “That’s why so many people want to donate; that’s why so many people want to help because his passion for Bobcats Beating Cancer is second to none.”
Knowing the financial burden cancer treatment can have on a family, Bobcats Beating Cancer holds fundraiser events to provide hope for those families.
“At first, I knew it would have an impact, but when you start getting some of the thank yous in the mail, you still can’t fathom the amount of positivity it gives that person,” he said. “I know that’s probably the best medicine for that is staying positive.”
Wood said the nonprofit is able to provide financial support to families, but more than that, the community stands behind the person.
“The community has given us great support,” Wood said. “We’re pretty thankful for that.”
The nonprofit used to host a Hemingford Public Schools alumni basketball tournament, but Wood said it has been a struggle to get participants. Some of the board members have experience hosting golf tournaments and also play, so they moved forward with the idea in hopes it allows more people in the community to participate.
“This year, we made the decision to transition to a golf tournament that way we could include a little bit more diverse population of people who wanted to help and help raise money for Bobcats Beating Cancer,” Haas said.
There is a $400 entry fee per team, which includes green fees, cart rental, meal and drink ticket at the course, Bobcats Beating Cancer T-shirt and two drink tickets at the awards ceremony. Participants will receive hole prizes, sponsored by local businesses. The tournament is limited to the first 20 teams.
“Those 20 teams’ members we would like to meet the qualifications of being a Hemingford High School alumnus, faculty, staff or parents of a current or former Hemingford High School student,” Haas said.
Participants can register a team by contacting Wood at 308-629-7331 or Haas at 308-760-2621.
“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback about it, so we hope it’s something we can do every year,” Wood said.
Aside from the golf tournament, the community can also donate to Bobcats Beating Cancer through an account set up for the nonprofit at Hemingford Credit Union.