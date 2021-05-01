Bobcats Beating Cancer host golf tournament May 29

“When one of your friends is this passionate about something, it’s easy to hop on board,” Haas said. “For such a great cause, it’s really easy to hop on board.”

“If you want to find somebody who is really passionate about something, Taryn is that guy,” Haas said. “That’s why so many people want to donate; that’s why so many people want to help because his passion for Bobcats Beating Cancer is second to none.”

Knowing the financial burden cancer treatment can have on a family, Bobcats Beating Cancer holds fundraiser events to provide hope for those families.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“At first, I knew it would have an impact, but when you start getting some of the thank yous in the mail, you still can’t fathom the amount of positivity it gives that person,” he said. “I know that’s probably the best medicine for that is staying positive.”

Wood said the nonprofit is able to provide financial support to families, but more than that, the community stands behind the person.

“The community has given us great support,” Wood said. “We’re pretty thankful for that.”