Bon Jovi to kick off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 concert series

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi will kick off the Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 concert series at the SkyView Drive-In with an exclusive brand-new show premiering on May 22.
The never-before-seen concert will be broadcasted at venues around the world, including approximately 300 drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States, Canada and Ireland, and select indoor cinemas around the globe. Bon Jovi’s show follows the massive success of the Encore Drive-In Nights 2020 series, which hosted global superstars Metallica, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kane Brown and safely entertained nearly a million fans across North America.
Encore Drive-In Nights pioneered in-person entertainment in the COVID-era last year by hosting superstar acts for one-night-only shows broadcast for fans at outdoor venues across the country.
“Bon Jovi is a global icon and we’re so happy that the band will be launching our 2021 concert season,” Walter Kinzie, CEO at Encore Drive-In Nights, said. “The pandemic has taught us that there are new avenues for live entertainment and this model is one of the safest and most innovative options for world-class, fun events for the whole family. There are millions of fans who don’t usually attend live shows, whether it’s because they live far away from the big touring arenas or because of the cost. Artists can now connect with these fans in a completely new way.”
Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock & roll band.
Tickets are $68 per vehicle for up to 6 passengers and can be purchased at at www.encorenights.com/bonjovi. Get $15 off General Admission or VIP tickets now through May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Use code: 2021BONJOVI
The Midwest SkyView offers number parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concessions has two ways to order, walk up concessions and online ordering, so come enjoy dinner and a concert at the Drive-In. No outside food is permitted at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In.