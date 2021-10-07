Book tasting for teens at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library

The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will host a “Book Tasting” for area teens in grades 6-12 on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Heritage Room at the library. Teens will sample a variety of books and hopefully find something interesting to check out and read. There will be three “courses”: an appetizer, which will be a book that’s a quicker read; the main course, which will be longer books that are appropriate for the season; and dessert, which will be books that are a little different, either due to format or subject matter. The book tasting will kick off a series of monthly events for what the library is calling “This is NOT a book club.”

“I wanted to start a book club for teens but I know everyone is very busy, and it can be difficult to commit to meet every month,” Elaine Bleisch, teen librarian at LSPL, said. “Plus, there’s no one day or time that works for everyone who might want to participate. So we’re trying something different.”

She explained that this is not a book club, per se, but every month the library will host a book-related event. It won’t be on the same day of the week each time, or necessarily at the same time, and each event will be different.