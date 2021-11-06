Boutique in Scottsbluff caters to women of all ages

When shopping locally with her teenage granddaughters, Jodene Burkhart said she didn’t feel she had many options to choose from. Most of the clothes for girls their ages came from large stores instead of local establishments.
So Burkhart and her family decided to start their own women’s fashion store.
“We talked about it for probably two years, and I decided, ‘Let’s do it,’” Burkhart said. “It’s a risk, but it caters to the younger set. I am getting more clothes for the mature women or the moms.”
Burkhart’s store, Pout Fashion, opened on Oct. 22. It has options for women of all ages, with different demographics buying different types of clothing.
“It probably ranges from teenagers to (women in their) early thirties who buy the most here,” Kaia Larson, Burkhart’s eldest granddaughter, said. “There’s even some moms who come in here and they buy flannel and sweaters. So yeah, it really just depends on what you’re looking for.”
Burkhart’s granddaughters have all played instrumental roles in putting the boutique together beyond providing inspiration. They helped decorate the building and put tags on the thousands of inventory items.
“Kaia manages it, Kate works every day, and Kennedy, my little one, she came in, she worked hard, too. She still comes in and tags,” Burkhart said.
They’re also in charge of promoting the store. Instead of traditional advertising, Pout attracts almost all of its customers through word of mouth or Instagram.
Larson is in charge of pricing, and Burkhart said one of the store’s main goals is to keep prices reasonable. That way, customers will want to shop local.
“I definitely think Scottsbluff needs something like this just because we don’t have a variety, really, and I think there’s a need for women’s clothing besides just Target and Walmart,” Celeste Salazar, a customer shopping at Pout, said.
She found out about the store online and said she was drawn in by the decor and selection of clothing.
Construction on Pout began in the summer but there is still some work to be done. A sign for the store will be added in the near future.
Opening the store required a lot of research, Burkhart said.
“When I opened my business as a nurse practitioner, I knew exactly what I had to do to make it financially ... here, I have no clue.”
The family looked at potential locations, but many storefronts on Broadway at the time were in the process of being bought. Burkhart said she liked where their boutique ended up, at the intersection of Broadway and East 17th Street, due to it being situated at a corner.
As for the inventory, that’s another aspect her granddaughters handle. They know what girls their age like to wear, so they’re the ones who inform Burkhart of which items to order. The granddaughters, alongside their mother and aunt, visited a Las Vegas wholesale show to purchase most of the initial inventory. Some items sell out quickly and others don’t do as well.
Burkhart and Larson estimated the store receives around 15 to 30 customers per day. Most of the time, though, when a customer steps in, they end up buying multiple items.
“There’s a huge risk, but I also think there’s a huge need for this,” Burkhart said. “...Complete Care (her family care clinic) is my priority and my baby, so it’s totally up to these girls to keep this running.”