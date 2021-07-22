Box Butte County Fair Board seeks additional funds from county

ALLIANCE — Box Butte County Fair Board President Ron Henzler and Vice President Jake Frost went before the Box Butte County Commissioners on Monday morning to discuss the need for building improvements.

Frost passed out a list of some of the capital improvements that the fair board had compiled over the last couple of years.

“What we want to do is focus on some of the improvements that need to be made at the fairgrounds,” Frost said. “Basically, what we are asking, over the last eight years we’ve been struggling to pay for a fair much less make improvements to our fairgrounds. So we’ve gone through and listed some things that need done because they’ve been neglected due to lack of funds.”

“We’ve had to change our entertainment over the past few years,” said Henzler. “The cost for entertainment has just gone through the roof; we can’t get new and upcoming artists anymore. Once they have a hit, they are up to at least $50,000 and we can’t pull that off. I think it has worked out anyway because people seem to enjoy the entertainment that we are getting.”