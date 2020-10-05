Box Butte County moves into high-risk level for COVID-19

An increase in coronavirus cases over the last three weeks in Box Butte County has resulted in the Panhandle county being the first to move into the high-risk level.

According to information shared by Panhandle Public Health District, the county’s overall positivity rate has increased to be over 21.8%. Cases have increased weekly and community spread has been cited in more than 50% of the cases, Kim Engel, PPHD director, said. The vast majority of cases in Box Butte have occurred in Alliance.

“This (community spread) is a key point: If we’re able to identify where somebody was exposed, then that is more controllable. ... (If) that is not able to be identified, then the virus is much more likely to spread more quickly,” Engel said.

Last week, officials released graphics that showed that cases in September climbed to 98 cases, up from just 28 cases. In September, Box Butte saw 66 people diagnosed with COVID-19, with cases more spread out among all age demographics, including youth 10 to 19 and young adults, 20-29. In August, Box Butte County saw just 28 people diagnosed with COVID-19, with the primary age demographic experiencing cases in the 60 to 69 age demographic. Box Butte did report one death during the month of September. It is the only death out of the 9 that have occurred in the Panhandle that did not occur in Scotts Bluff County.