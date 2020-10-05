Box Butte County moves into high-risk level for COVID-19

An increase in coronavirus cases over the last three weeks in Box Butte County has resulted in the Panhandle county being the first to move into the high-risk level.
According to information shared by Panhandle Public Health District, the county’s overall positivity rate has increased to be over 21.8%. Cases have increased weekly and community spread has been cited in more than 50% of the cases, Kim Engel, PPHD director, said. The vast majority of cases in Box Butte have occurred in Alliance.
“This (community spread) is a key point: If we’re able to identify where somebody was exposed, then that is more controllable. ... (If) that is not able to be identified, then the virus is much more likely to spread more quickly,” Engel said.
Last week, officials released graphics that showed that cases in September climbed to 98 cases, up from just 28 cases. In September, Box Butte saw 66 people diagnosed with COVID-19, with cases more spread out among all age demographics, including youth 10 to 19 and young adults, 20-29. In August, Box Butte County saw just 28 people diagnosed with COVID-19, with the primary age demographic experiencing cases in the 60 to 69 age demographic. Box Butte did report one death during the month of September. It is the only death out of the 9 that have occurred in the Panhandle that did not occur in Scotts Bluff County.
Guidance for protecting oneself from the virus is available on the PPHD dashboard, under the “guidance” tab. With Box Butte moving into the high risk spread, it does recommend that people stay home unless traveling for work, medical care or food and try to keep their outside contacts to the smallest number feasible. Face coverings or masks are “strongly recommended” for anyone over 2 years old and people are urged to frequently wash hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching high contact surfaces, coughing, touching the face or before eating and to use hand sanitizer when unable. If possible, Engel said, people should avoid bare hand contact with any high touch surface, such as using a paper towel or clothing, and take enhanced measures to disinfect. People in at-risk or vulnerable populations are urged to stay home as much as possible and to distance from persons who do work outside the home. Enhanced measures are also recommended at schools, with that guidance also available on the PPHD website.
As Box Butte County moves up into the high-risk area, enhanced measures have also been recommended on the school level. The dashboard on the Box Butte school district website only reports 2 active, positive cases in the district, but reports more than 70 children and staff are currently quarantined. A total of 11 children and staff are reported as recovered, having gone 10 days without symptoms, including fever.
Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health preparedness and promotions, again reviewed mask guidance on the school level, which recommends that all students and staff wear masks to reduce transmission and quarantines. If someone tests positive and that person, as well as close contacts, were wearing masks, only the person who tested positive is required to isolate. Persons who were wearing masks in that instance only need to self-monitor for symptoms, such as taking their temperature throughout the day.
“It’s just so important that to keep kids in school, we really need to wear masks (in school) and as we go out our lives in our day-to-day business.”
For the Panhandle, it inched closer to the high-risk level on PPHD’s risk level dial, but stayed in the moderate risk level. The Panhandle did see its weekly positivity rate go down from a high of 15.8% to 7%. Interestingly, the Panhandle conducted a record number of tests last week, with 1,198 tests returned. Engel noted that the positivity rate is about a week behind, so depending on activity level this week, the Panhandle could see its moderate-level status affected. The Panhandle has been in the moderate risk level ever since the dial was released, but it is at the highest level at which it has ever been.
Engel harkened back to the early months of the virus, when Kimball County had a sudden increase in cases and said that health officials are repeating the same message for people in the community to be cautious and take extra measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
“(We) just ask people to please, please be very vigilant,” she said. “You know, if we’re careful over the next few weeks, we can turn the tide on this. But, once numbers start going up, it’s very difficult to think that things are going to come back down.”
Engel said that the time of receiving results has again been extended, with officials receiving results on Monday from Sept. 29, which would be six days.
During Monday’s call, officials announced that 8 children 19 and under had tested positive for the virus: Scotts Bluff County, 2, close contact; Box Butte, 2, close contact; Cheyenne, 1, close contact; Dawes, 1, community spread; Sheridan, 1, close contact, 1 community spread. Forty-three adults are listed as new cases: Box Butte, 7 close contact, 4 community spread; Scotts Bluff County, 2, close contact, 6 community spread, 1 travel, 1 under investigation; Sheridan County, 5 close contact, 4 community spread; Kimball County, 5 community spread; Dawes County, 1 close contact, 4 community spread; Cheyenne County, 1 close contact: Grant, 1 close contact.
There are 116 cases, with five people in the hospital. A total of 967 people have tested positive for the virus since data began being collected on march 2 and 842 people have recovered. There have been 9 deaths.
