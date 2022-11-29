 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box Butte County RSVP gathering gifts for seniors

Box Butte County RSVP invites residents to include a local nursing home resident in your Christmas giving this year. RSVP has set up a “Tree of Love” at Carter’s that is decorated with ornaments listing gift suggestions for the residents of Highland Park.

To share in the true spirit of Christmas, stop into Carter’s, select an ornament and purchase a gift for a nursing home resident. Gifts should be left at Carter’s no later than Monday, Dec. 19.

For more information, contact Angie Flesner at 308-762-1293.

