Box Butte Deputy Preston Walls lauded for quick response, saving baby boy

On Sunday, Jan. 23, Brigette Jespersen made a phone call to 911 that no mother wants to ever make: Her 9-day-old son Maverick was blue in the face and not breathing.

The story has a happy ending due to the quick reaction from Box Butte County Deputy Preston Walls. During the Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, March 15, Maverick’s parents, Aaron and Brigette Jespersen, his big sister Kynlee and his grandma Barbara Jespersen thanked Walls for his heroic actions.

“They were getting ready to take family photos,” Barbara said. “Aaron was in the shower and Brigette and Kynlee were getting ready in the living room. Maverick had just finished his bottle and began aspirating on his milk. He was a very blue/purple baby who was not breathing.”

Brigette called 911 and the operator gave her some instructions on what to do to try to get him breathing until the rescue unit arrived.

“They could just not get him breathing,” his grandmother said. “Ron and I were in Scottsbluff when Aaron called and I had a hard time visiting with him as he was in tears, but they were already on their way to Box Butte General. We have a wonderful volunteer fire department that was there as soon as they were able to be, but Preston knocked on their door for a reason that day.”

Walls had just finished a shift and had been on his way to work out when he heard the call come across the scanner. Being a father of young children himself, something told him to go check on the baby.

“He could have gone home to his children or carried on with his workout but he made the decision to go to that door,” Barbara said.

In his workout clothes, he knocked on the door and said, “Give me the baby.”

Though they did not know who he was, the frantic parents gave Walls the baby. He went into action, performing CPR.

“God sent him to their door that day,” Barbara said. “Preston worked on him until the rescue crew could get there and then he was taken to BBGH where he was there from Sunday until Wednesday. He is now on oxygen from aspirating from his milk, but he is alive.”

“So thank you,” Brigette said as she fought back the tears.

Maverick Quinn was born on Jan. 14, a few weeks before his due date and weighed just five pounds. He is now gaining weight and growing stronger each day.

“He is a miracle,” said Barbara. “How do you repay someone that saved the life of your baby? There’s never enough that we could say or do to thank you.”

The family wanted to do something to publicly thank Walls for being their hero. They also gave him a card and gift card so that he could treat his family to a nice dinner.

“Preston is an amazing individual,” Village Board President John Annen said.

“I appreciate it,” Walls said Tuesday. “It really is a group effort but in that situation, you really only have so many seconds or minutes. Mom and dad got on the phone when they recognized that something was wrong and got ahold of who they needed to and not everybody might try to do that. Some try to figure out what they could do first so I’m thankful that they called. The Hemingford Fire crew was right behind me.”

“Everyone did great, we’re just so appreciative that you came to our door,” Brigette said. “The three minutes that it took for the rescue crew to get there and had you not showed up, we could have had a different outcome.”

Brigette is also the utility billing clerk with the Village of Hemingford. She has currently been on maternity, with plans to return this week.

“It would mean a lot that you saved a baby no matter whose baby it was but Brigette is family here,” Annen said. “We appreciate what you did very much; thank you.”

Hemingford Police Chief Dusty Bryner also praised Walls.

“I would like to go on record and say that Preston is one of the finest officers that I have ever worked with,” he said. “He has always done more than was asked of him.”

Walls said, “The Village of Hemingford, everybody, has always treated me very well around here and I could not ask for a better place to work and be around.”

