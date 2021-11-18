Box Butte Development Corporation recognizes business owners

Also given were awards for Small Business of the Year to the Alliance Recreation Center and Large Business of the Year to the Alliance Animal Clinic.

In recognizing the Alliance Recreation Center, Herian said the afterschool program and summer camps are great amenities provided. The programs have included partnerships with Keep Alliance Beautiful, UNL Extension/4H and the Carnegie Arts Center.

“Having a safe place for our school-age kiddos to go is helpful in keeping our employees showing up for work consistently. ... But more importantly, they (the children) get time to play. Yes, physical activity is crucial to their learning success.”

She said that the establishment of the center’s new playground, called ARC Park, also demonstrated a strong partnership between some major players like BNSF, Black Hills Energy, and the City of Alliance.

“...The recent addition of the playground and outdoor classroom will provide fun for ARC kids and those who live on the East Side of Town.”

Accepting the award for ARC as the 2021 Small Business of the Year were Executive Director Mara Andersen and Operations Director Reve Fries.