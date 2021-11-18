Box Butte Development Corporation recognizes business owners

The Box Butte Development Corporation recently recognized business owners for their accomplishments during its annual meeting.
Robbie Buchheit, owner of Buchheit Precision, was given the 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year award. BBDC Director Chelsie Herian said that the Entrepreneur of the Year award is given to an individual or partnership that has shown strength and progress toward the mission of Box Butte Development Corporation. An entrepreneur has relocated, developed or expanded a business for the betterment of Box Butte County.
In presenting the award, Herian said Buchheit had spent 22 years working at another company and moonlighting and dreamed of running his own business.
“Jumping in with both feet, and opening Junes 2019, he offers a full service CNC machine shop. They also specialize in PLC automation and industrial control designs as well as customizable process control systems. Diversified, modernized, and experienced is what makes his business successful. His roots as a machinist run deep, four generations deep. His dad was a journeyman tool and die maker, his grandfather and great-grandfather were both machinists in the auto industry back in Detroit. “He hasn’t let his business size discourage him from chasing those major Fortune companies as clients,” Herian said. “He continues to serve many of our local businesses, like Parker, Farmers Co-op, BNSF, but out of state customers too.”
Also given were awards for Small Business of the Year to the Alliance Recreation Center and Large Business of the Year to the Alliance Animal Clinic.
In recognizing the Alliance Recreation Center, Herian said the afterschool program and summer camps are great amenities provided. The programs have included partnerships with Keep Alliance Beautiful, UNL Extension/4H and the Carnegie Arts Center.
“Having a safe place for our school-age kiddos to go is helpful in keeping our employees showing up for work consistently. ... But more importantly, they (the children) get time to play. Yes, physical activity is crucial to their learning success.”
She said that the establishment of the center’s new playground, called ARC Park, also demonstrated a strong partnership between some major players like BNSF, Black Hills Energy, and the City of Alliance.
“...The recent addition of the playground and outdoor classroom will provide fun for ARC kids and those who live on the East Side of Town.”
Accepting the award for ARC as the 2021 Small Business of the Year were Executive Director Mara Andersen and Operations Director Reve Fries.
The Large Business of the Year award recognizes the importance of constant, committed work needed for a positive direction in increasing the vitality of the area through retention, relocation, beginning or expanding a business, and the creation of jobs, Herian said.
This year, the board selected an ag business, Alliance Animal Clinic.
“Established in 1953 a garage, soon moved to the stucco building on Flack Ave, in 1955. That location had withstood many makeovers and additions but eventually the practice outgrew that space and the need to relocate soon became a reality. By the way, it’s not there anymore,” she said, noting that the clinic relocated to 5712 Perkins Road. A $2 million relocation and expansion project was made possible by revolving loan funds and the clinic serves clients from throughout the Panhandle. They also added a clinic in Bridgeport in 2018.
Herian said, “Today, they employ six doctors, five licensed vet techs, 10 assistants, three receptionists, two high school interns, and one business manager. That’s 27 dedicated individuals caring for our pets, companions, and the well-being of our farm and ranch critters, which in some instances are our livelihood. Thank you, Alliance Animal Clinic, for choosing to invest and serve Alliance, Box Butte County and the surround area.”
Accepting the award for the Large Business of the Year was Dr. Calvin Tolstedt of Alliance Animal Clinic.