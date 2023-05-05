Every year during the first two weeks of May, Box Butte General Hospital celebrates National Hospital Week. National Hospital Week is a week to recognize the important roles hospitals play in communities, and to celebrate the individuals who provide exceptional care for patients.

Please join BBGH in saying thank you to all the staff as the community celebrates National Hospital Week 2023 from May 7-13.Compassionate, patient-centered nurses make up half the staff at hospitals, like BBGH, and others work to support, treat, and ensure the hospital continues to provide exemplary patient care. The collaboration of a network of professionals make the whole healthcare process work smoothly. It takes the entire team of strong individuals to meet its mission to lead and innovate in health care delivery and community wellness, according to a release from BBGH.

“Box Butte General Hospital celebrates National Hospital Week by recognizing the amazing people who work in our hospital and healthcare system,” Dede DeVeny, Experience Ambassador, said. “We will pay tribute to our employees this week by offering special meals, a brand-new employee lounge, fun activities, and a live-print event with Shelmadine Print Shop. BBGH is proud of our many employees and we are happy to celebrate them during National Hospital Week. #WeAreHealthcare.”

The staff is grateful for the communities BBGH serves, and ask the community to celebrate National Hospital Week with them. Visit BBGH's Facebook page (Box Butte General Hospital) May 7-13 where there will be a gratitude wall for gratitude comments to be given.