Box Butte man battling back from injury after leg caught in stump grinder

Smith met with a specialist from Denver to get an opinion on his leg.

“Ultimately, it comes down to I have a lot of good feeling in my foot but the tendons and the nerves are missing,” Smith said. “I asked him for some real honesty in which way he would go or what his professional opinion was. He said ‘Amputation’.”

The specialist advised him to amputate the leg because even after the countless surgeries it will require, there’s no guarantee it will fix his leg and he will always be restricted on what he can do. He is scheduled for an amputation on May 6. Until then they are trying to keep the infection down and keep him comfortable.

“On May 6, I’m going to walk in with a leg and walk out without one,” Smith said. “I don’t know what the recovery process for that is. I don’t know when I’ll get my first prosthetic. It’s all going to be a new challenge. I’ll have to learn how to walk all over again, how to shower, how to stand there and do dishes at the sink.”

He hopes what he has learned from his accident can inspire others.

“Life is good, you just have to slow down and listen sometimes,” Smith said. “So don’t ever get too busy to actually see the good things that God does in this world because they happen every minute of every day.”