Boyers support their son, diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, raise awareness of hidden disability

Scottsbluff High School sophomore Seth Boyer likes to track airplanes’ routes on a special iPad app, solve Wheel of Fortune puzzles, play golf and be involved in the Scottsbluff High School boys’ basketball team as the team’s student manager. His parents Bill and Reagan have challenged their son to get outside his comfort zone after he was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at age nine.

World Autism Awareness Day is April 2, which seeks to increase awareness about the condition as numbers of youth diagnosed with ASD increases.

The Boyers raised their son as any parent would, showing Seth love and affection. But a parents’ intuition lead them to asking doctors questions.

“Parents are always concerned about their kid,” Reagan said. “Seth is on the tail end of the development scale on everything. The doctors would be like if he doesn’t walk by this date, then we’re going to do physical therapy. If he doesn’t talk by this date, then we’re going to do speech therapy and then he would just do it. But whatever it was, he was right on the tail end.”

Seth began attending speech, physical and occupational therapies at the age of 3 as his parents presumed he had autism. He could not jump or balance like other children his age and struggle with fine motor skills to grasp objects.

To complete testing for autism was difficult for Seth, but it resulted in multiple diagnoses including autism, a chromosomal disorder, an intellectual disability and attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD).

“He needed help with speech is how we came upon it and then the speech person had them check on OT and PT, too,” Boyer said. “I wanted to know from the very beginning. I wanted him to get help.”

Despite not receiving a diagnosis, Boyer said she was relieved her son received help.

The family continued to go through genetic testing to identify what Seth was dealing with to better serve his needs. The doctor expressed sadness when giving the diagnosis of autism to the 9-year-old and his parents.

“We were like, ‘No. We have an answer.’ It was relief because now we know with absolute certainty what he has,” she said.

ASD is a neurodevelopmental disorder attributed to social and communication impairments, sensory needs and restrictive and repetitive behaviors. The Centers for Disease Control reported that approximately 1 in 44 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an ASD. One in 27 boys and one in 116 girls are identified with autism, with boys four times more likely to be diagnosed.

A year later, Seth received another diagnosis of missing part of a chromosome.

While Seth did not know what his diagnoses meant for him, as he’s grown up, he has learned to identify when his autism affects him. He struggled with his handwriting and changes in his routine that he recognizes as part of his ASD.

“He is very rigid to schedules,” Boyer said. “If he goes to school and he thought he was going to have a certain teacher today and they’re out sick and has a substitute, he has learned to deal with those changes.”

Seth identifies he is struggling with the situation to help people around him support him. Despite his challenges, Seth also has skills that help him excel at solving Wheel of Fortune puzzles, supporting the needs of the Bearcats boys’ basketball team and tracking weather systems that affect flights into Denver International Airport.

“He loves watching planes,” Boyer said. “He know every plane in the sky and when planes get diverted from Denver to here because of a thunderstorm. As soon as there are storm clouds in the sky or he hears that Denver has severe weather, he’s on his iPad watching on his app.”

A challenge the Boyers experience is the fact autism is a hidden disability and can make public awareness difficult.

“You may see him in a store having a meltdown as a 16-year-old over something as small as a cashier being out of stickers,” Boyer said. “There isn’t anything you can see that is physically wrong with him.”

While some disabilities are physically visible, people diagnosed with autism may appear to blend in and thus can experience bullying. The CDC reports that nearly two-thirds of children with autism face bullying.

Outings may not always have been the easiest for the Boyers, but they want their son to experience life by pushing him out of his safe zone. During his first basketball game, Seth screamed, cried and jumped whenever the buzzer went off and wore ear protection to reduce the noise stimulation. Now, he does not wear ear protection and serves as the team’s student manager.

Scott Gullion, the head boys’ basketball coach, said his relationship with Seth started when Seth was in elementary school. Gullion was involved in the PAWS program, an alternative education program for elementary students. Their relationship continued to grow when Seth attended basketball games to watch Gullion coach.

“We developed a good relationship in that program and then he started coming to the games to support me,” Gullion said. “I thought it would be good for him to be a student manager. Seth is always so excited to see the coaches and puts a smile on everyone’s face.”

During the boys’ basketball awards banquet Thursday evening, Seth addressed his teammates.

“Thank you everyone for letting me be at the banquet and I appreciate being a student here,” he said. “And thanks everybody for letting me be the student manager.”

Gullion said they look forward to him coming back next season.

Fostering a relationship with Seth may take time, but once he gets to know someone, he is a loyal and loving friend. He also is passionate about supporting his Bearcats basketball team.

Although raising a child with ASD has its challenges, the Boyers fought for their son to get him a diagnosis and treatment he needed, so he can enjoy new experiences and share his skills with the world.

