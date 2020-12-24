Brand New Items motivated by giving back

SIDNEY – When Jeanette Ford and the staff at Brand New Items and Coffee Shop see a need in their community, they try to meet that need.
Ford, whose daughter, Ann Ward, owns the store, remembers her own younger days when there may not have been enough money for a lot of presents under the tree or for a good Thanksgiving meal, and does her best to help out those who may find themselves in that same situation.
As a result, the staff and some volunteers prepared and delivered dozens of Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and disabled as well as hosting some meal recipients in the coffee shop.
“We (gave the meals away) for our community because they give us so much, and come and shop local and really support us,” Ford said. “That was something we thought we could do. We thought about the older ladies who might not get a Thanksgiving dinner.”
Once word got out, locals wanted to donate to the cause, so Ford and the staff donated those funds back to community programs.
“It was our first time doing it, so we were all a little bit nervous, and it was a little bit chaotic at times,” Ford said.
Brand New Items, first located on 18th Avenue and now situated at 936 10th Avenue, tends to stock items that most stores don’t, Ford said. There are hard to find and one-of-a-kind items, including some handcrafted in Ford’s native Germany.
“We’ve just found really good items at a really good price, and that’s what we wanted to pass on to the customers,” Ford said.
The 12-person staff and their level of teamwork is critical to the success of the business, Ford said, as are the loyal customers.
Consumers from not only Sidney, but all around the Panhandle and into Wyoming and Colorado have been supportive of the businesses.
“Even with the surrounding towns, I feel really privileged and lucky for them to come to Sidney and go shopping,” Ford said.
In the coffee shop, there is the traditional selection of drinks, but also a traditional German iced coffee and ice cream and cakes are available along with a menu of breakfast items.
Running a business in Sidney helps Ford stay connected with the community.
“The people of Sidney are really friendly, and they’re willing to help,” she said, recalling the number of people who came in and offered to help with the Thanksgiving dinners. “You don’t find that in a lot of places.”
Being able to manage a business and to be able use that business to give back is special to Ford. She hopes one day Ann and her other daughter, Clarice, will be running the shop on their own and continue that legacy.
“I think it’s an important part for Sidney, and the community, and our staff,” Ford said.
“You know, that Thanksgiving dinner is something I want to keep doing for years to come. I had four ladies eating in here, and they said, ‘You know, we wouldn’t have had a Thanksgiving dinner. The best part of it was we could come in here. We could sit down with our friends, and enjoy it.’ And they said it was one of their better Thanksgivings.”
The people who helped deliver food came back with similar reports to Ford. People not knowing how they could repay the kindness were grateful for the dinner. Those stories made Ford recall her days of struggle.
“That’s more than words,” she said. “That’s more than anything else in the world, because they meant it from the bottom of their heart, and they were so happy just to receive a meal.”