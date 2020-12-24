Brand New Items motivated by giving back

SIDNEY – When Jeanette Ford and the staff at Brand New Items and Coffee Shop see a need in their community, they try to meet that need.

Ford, whose daughter, Ann Ward, owns the store, remembers her own younger days when there may not have been enough money for a lot of presents under the tree or for a good Thanksgiving meal, and does her best to help out those who may find themselves in that same situation.

As a result, the staff and some volunteers prepared and delivered dozens of Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and disabled as well as hosting some meal recipients in the coffee shop.

“We (gave the meals away) for our community because they give us so much, and come and shop local and really support us,” Ford said. “That was something we thought we could do. We thought about the older ladies who might not get a Thanksgiving dinner.”

Once word got out, locals wanted to donate to the cause, so Ford and the staff donated those funds back to community programs.

“It was our first time doing it, so we were all a little bit nervous, and it was a little bit chaotic at times,” Ford said.