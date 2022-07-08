Breached canal has been repaired

On July 7, Pathfinder Irrigation District announced the breached canal had been repaired enough to begin taking water back down the main canal.

The Pathfinder Irrigation District announced that the repair work on the main canal by Lingle had been completed enough to begin bringing water back down for the users in Nebraska and Wyoming. The start-up of the canal will be slower than usual due to the need for the repaired canal to be monitored.

This slower start-up makes it challenging to say precisely when water will be available to the users, but the district will make every effort to make it available as soon as possible. The district intends to have water available to the users for the first part of the week of July 11.

In a press release, district officials stressed that they understand the importance of getting the water back to the growers as soon as possible. The district will continue to inform the users through our text messaging updates, Facebook, and the district’s website: www.pathfinderirrigation.com.

Irrigators are asked to please work with the district during this time of starting the canal and laterals.