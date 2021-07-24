Breakthrough COVID-19 cases remain rare

“Continue to be careful,” Dr. Bruner said. “It will be around. It’s going to be like any respiratory virus in that it will continue to be around and infect those who are susceptible. So, we take precautions. We mask when we need to mask. We distance when we can distance. Use good hand hygiene.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 90% of COVID-19 hospital admissions in nearby states are among unvaccinated individuals.

“There are breakthroughs,” Dr. Bruner said. “As medical professionals, that certainly concerns us because we want to make sure that those breakthroughs aren’t going to be severe.”

Pre-hospital therapy options are available to help with treatment for those who test positive, vaccinated or not.

Regionally, Dr. Bruner said, there has been a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases overall, but the rate of hospitalization remains low. He said the same has been true in surrounding areas, so the uptick was not unexpected.

As summer events and gatherings increase locally, Dr. Bruner said officials will monitor those events and watch for areas of concern.