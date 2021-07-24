Breakthrough COVID-19 cases remain rare

Across the country, in Nebraska, and in the Panhandle region, breakthrough COVID-19 cases are popping up in vaccinated individuals.
Regional West Chief Medical Officer Matthew Bruner, MD, FACOG, says it’s important to keep in mind that those instances are rare, and they generally result in cases with less severity than in those who are unvaccinated. Dr. Bruner pointed to information from the Department of Health and Human Services indicating about 5,500 breakthrough cases resulting in hospitalization in the United States out of 159 million vaccinated people.
Breakthrough cases are when an individual tests positive for the virus more than two weeks after receiving their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or two weeks after the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We’ve seen breakthrough cases in Nebraska, we’ve seen them in the Panhandle, we’ve seen them in the surrounding states,” Dr. Bruner said.
Dr. Bruner said most people who have a breakthrough case are either asymptomatic or have mild, cold-like symptoms.
“It’s not even as much fatigue as we had without the vaccine,” he said. “It really sounds like a mild form.”
The efficacy of the vaccines, along with people remaining vigilant about their own safety, should help keep breakthrough cases rare.
“Continue to be careful,” Dr. Bruner said. “It will be around. It’s going to be like any respiratory virus in that it will continue to be around and infect those who are susceptible. So, we take precautions. We mask when we need to mask. We distance when we can distance. Use good hand hygiene.”
About 90% of COVID-19 hospital admissions in nearby states are among unvaccinated individuals.
“There are breakthroughs,” Dr. Bruner said. “As medical professionals, that certainly concerns us because we want to make sure that those breakthroughs aren’t going to be severe.”
Pre-hospital therapy options are available to help with treatment for those who test positive, vaccinated or not.
Regionally, Dr. Bruner said, there has been a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases overall, but the rate of hospitalization remains low. He said the same has been true in surrounding areas, so the uptick was not unexpected.
As summer events and gatherings increase locally, Dr. Bruner said officials will monitor those events and watch for areas of concern.
Vaccination is very important, Dr. Bruner said. He said personal choice is also important in deciding whether to get the vaccine, but he encouraged people to seek trusted sources when making their decision.
“Don’t use social media as your resource,” he said. “Use your health departments. Use CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Use the state health department. Talk to your doctor to see what the best choice is for you, your health and not base your decision on other people’s opinion or choices.”
Fear of a breakthrough infection shouldn’t keep people from doing the things they enjoy, Dr. Bruner said.
“You still have really good protection when you’re vaccinated,” he said. “My big message is don’t be afraid. Make choices that keep you safe. Seek health care as you need to seek health care. See loved ones, because we learned in the last year that it was tough when you didn’t get to see your loved ones. That includes family and friends. That stuff is important.
“And be honest if you’re not feeling good. Don’t be afraid of the disease so much that you don’t go get yourself care if you need it.”