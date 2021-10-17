Breast cancer diagnosis changes everything for Angie Hernandez

Hernandez said she was self-conscious for quite a while after her surgeries.

“I didn’t want to go anywhere. I didn’t want to be around nobody. We did some fundraisers, but it took like a maybe a month to six weeks before we even made an announcement to do the fundraisers. I just thought people would see me differently. Were they going to look at my chest? Would they see me differently?,” she said. “At first it was hard, I would always wear like a jacket to cover up. People ask me, ‘Don’t you feel the same?’ To be honest with you, I don’t feel the same. Every day I think about how lucky that I am that I did catch it early. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t ever think about that. I am a totally different person than what I was two years ago.”

The doctors have told her the cancer likely will not return.

“In the back of my mind, I always wonder if it will come back. To be honest, I never thought that I would ever get cancer, yet it happened. So, now I do worry about that,” she said.

Hernandez said she is glad that she has always been health conscious and taken care of herself and urges other women to do the same.

“My thing is — to the women out there — get your mammogram. I have spoken to a few family members that don’t want to get them. What I tell them is it is a wellness check. If you have insurance, it is going to cover it. Why would you not want to do that? If I would have never gone and did mine every year, it could have been worse than. I stress that to women to do it, get it done, get it done and get it done. It’s going to save you. I’ve had some friends that had it and have passed away and weren’t as lucky as me,” she said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.