Brewery 719 serving up 11 beers on tap

What started as a home-brewing hobby, turned into a full scale business for Brewery 719 co-owner Nicholas McCoy.
Nicholas McCoy brewed his first beer at home in 2007.
“Just like every other person who starts home brewing and making beer in the backyard, I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we worked at a brewery and drank beer all the time?’ You know, those are just pipe dreams and nobody ever actually pulls the trigger on the thing,” McCoy said.
McCoy’s interest peaked and he wondered if his home-brewed beer was any good.
“In 2016, I started getting real serious about it, and I started sending the beers off to competitions because I wanted outside feedback. You can’t just give beer to your family or friends, they’re going to tell you it’s great, even if it’s junk,” he said.
McCoy found that the beer he named Beam would prove to be a hit.
“Beam is one of our most popular beers here. I was making that at home,” he said. “The first time I sent that off to competition, it brought home best of show. And every time I sent it off it brought home some kind of award.”
Racking up awards got McCoy’s mind churning on exploring the idea of opening a micro-brewery, which he would do in 2019 with his wife Tony and high school friend DJ Sulzbach.
“I went to high school with (Sulzbach). I’ve known him since we were freshmen,” McCoy said. “He started making beer about the same time I did. We’re the ones who were sitting around the boil kettle when it just kind of evolved into what it is.”
His hobby now is a micro-brewery located in a small brick building at 817 E. 3rd St. where they have 11 beers on tap. McCoy said the ideas for the different beers he brews come to him in different ways.
“Beer has kind of become a trendy thing, like New England-style IPAs. Those kind of took off about 10 years ago. As a home brewer back then, I was like, ‘I don’t know about that kind of beer. Beer shouldn’t be cloudy.’ Then all your customers come around saying, this is the kind of beer I want,’” he said. “I take a lot of like customer feedback. Hammer Down, which is orange and vanilla, was actually a customer’s idea. He was over in Colorado at a wedding. He’s like, ‘I had a beer that tasted like a creamsicle. I want you to make a beer like that.”
McCoy said the idea took a little while to grow on him, but decided to give it a shot after kicking it around for about a year.
“I have three or four base recipes that I know are good, and I can tinker around with those. I knew that it needed to be orange just like a creamsicle, and then it needed to have a vanilla ice cream thing. I threw around the idea of adding lactose to make it creamy and kind of get that milky thing, or just going with straight vanilla beans and relying on the beer and the process to like bring out that creaminess that’s in there,” he said.
Another one of his inspired creations is a beer he named Daybreak, which he describes as cold-brewed coffee that is brewed with beer, rather than water.
McCoy said his beer creations can take more than two weeks to finish the brewing process.
“From the day I start brewing it until the day I put it on tap is about 18 days,” he said. “Although Hazy Train, I actually just turned around at nine days.”
McCoy just brewed his 100th batch of beer that he said won’t be ready until late next year.
“I went way overboard on it because I wanted it to be special because it was (my 100th batch). It’s going to end up being like a 13% beer. I’ll age it in whiskey barrels for at least a year. At that point, I’m thinking maybe next Christmas I might actually have this beer on tap,” he said.
McCoy said he does occasionally get customers who only want a traditional light beer.
“They come in like, ‘The only thing I want is Bud Light.’ I have a beer named light beer for those people, but I try and push them to try other beers,” he said.
Usually, he tries to get those customers to try his black stout beer, which they swear they won’t like, he said.
“I’m like, ‘Well, close your eyes and drink it.’ And they’re like, ‘Holy cow, this is fantastic.’ It’s really exciting to see one of those people really find something that’s off the beaten path from what they drink, and really enjoy it.”
Brewery 719 is open 2 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 2 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The brewery’s name was inspired by the town’s link to the railroad. A steam locomotive CB&Q 719 is on display near Alliance High School. McCoy is also a long-time employee at BNSF.
“If you grew up around here, you had to go watch your brother play baseball. The locomotive is up at the baseball fields. As a little kid, you don’t care about your brother playing baseball, so you went and climbed and mess around on the locomotive. I just wanted to pay a little bit of homage to the railroad and its ties to Alliance.”