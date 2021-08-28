Brewery 719 serving up 11 beers on tap

“I went to high school with (Sulzbach). I’ve known him since we were freshmen,” McCoy said. “He started making beer about the same time I did. We’re the ones who were sitting around the boil kettle when it just kind of evolved into what it is.”

His hobby now is a micro-brewery located in a small brick building at 817 E. 3rd St. where they have 11 beers on tap. McCoy said the ideas for the different beers he brews come to him in different ways.

“Beer has kind of become a trendy thing, like New England-style IPAs. Those kind of took off about 10 years ago. As a home brewer back then, I was like, ‘I don’t know about that kind of beer. Beer shouldn’t be cloudy.’ Then all your customers come around saying, this is the kind of beer I want,’” he said. “I take a lot of like customer feedback. Hammer Down, which is orange and vanilla, was actually a customer’s idea. He was over in Colorado at a wedding. He’s like, ‘I had a beer that tasted like a creamsicle. I want you to make a beer like that.”

McCoy said the idea took a little while to grow on him, but decided to give it a shot after kicking it around for about a year.

