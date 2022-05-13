Brianna Helbling, the Outsiders announced as Fur Trade Days performers

Brianna Helbling sat down at the piano for the first time at 5 years old. While she was unsure if music was for her, she received a guitar for her seventh birthday, which sparked her passion for music can flourished into a professional career.

Helbling grew up in North Dakota playing music and began writing her own music when she was 7.

“My first show that I played I was only 9 years old, so I started doing solo shows myself,” Helbling said. “I was playing my guitar up until I was 14 years old and then by the age of 15 I was actually asked to come jam with a band.”

Helbling & the Outsiders, a trio of musicians: Fuzzy, as lead guitar, vocals and mandolin; Craig Fluto, bass and vocals; and Mitch Bosch, drums and vocals, met for a few rehearsals. The mix of seasoned musicians and a fresh, young singer clicked.

“We formed a Brianna Helbling and band and we’ve been going strong since,” she said.

The group will perform on Friday, July 8, in downtown Chadron for Fur Trade Days.

“We used to be pretty much just a country band, but we do everything now,” she said. “We make a joke that if it’s been on the radio within the past 30 years, there’s a chance you’ll hear it.”

They perform country, pop, classic rock and original music to keep the show interesting for everyone. She said they plan to perform songs by Shania Twain, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and Avril Lavine.

“If they’re having fun, we’re having fun,” Helbling said. “I hope that they can leave and feel like they know me. That’s always my goal as a performer when I’m on stage is to be myself.”

She described herself as quirky and having a lively personality.

The variety of music keeps the crowd and musicians on their toes.

Helbling has only played in Nebraska for a wedding in Omaha, so visiting Chadron will be a new experience for her and the band.

“That’s why I was so excited when this one came up,” she said.

As a lifelong performer, Helbling said she just recently learned the importance of being herself as an artist.

“I’ve learned honestly how to be myself as an artist instead of trying to imitate artists who I look up to or artists I’m kind of emerging with,” she said. “It’s really easy to fall into people want me to sing this kind of music and look this kind of way.”

As she turns 22 years old this year, Helbling realized there’s something special in being her own artist.

Performing in downtown Chadron excites Helbling as she enjoys performing in outdoor venues.

“I love getting to be outdoors, especially being a North Dakota girl where it’s summer maybe two days out of the year,” she said. “I love getting to take in nice weather, the sunset and even the bugs, as crazy as that sounds, because it’s a sign of summer.”

The street concert starts at 9 p.m. in downtown Chadron. It is slated to run for a couple of hours.

