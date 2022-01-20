'Bricks for the Bluffs' fundraiser begins

The community has two size options when purchasing bricks — 4-by-8 inches or 8-by-8 inches. The smaller brick costs $52 and the larger brick costs $258. The 8-by-8 bricks will be used on the 18th Street Plaza stage.

Both brick sizes have limits of 20 characters per line, with three lines available on the 4-by-8 brick and six lines available on the 8-by-8 brick.

“Let’s say someone decides to put their family name and then maybe the year they were established; if they want to put Scottsbluff or a family quote or in loving memory of somebody, they can do that,” said Imus. “They will all be formatted exactly the same way in all caps, though.”

There is currently no deadline to purchase a brick as the city works through additional grant eligibility for the project. They received a 2020 Civic Center and Community Finance Fund (CCCFF) planning grant totaling $15,000, which was used to hire MC Schaff Family of Companies to complete a master plan for the construction phase of the plaza.