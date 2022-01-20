'Bricks for the Bluffs' fundraiser begins

Scottsbluff’s community living room is getting a makeover and the public has an opportunity to support that effort through the purchase of commemorative bricks that will be featured in various areas of the 18th Street Plaza including fire pits, benches, archways and the stage.
The City of Scottsbluff’s Bricks for the Bluffs fundraiser kicked off Wednesday, Jan. 19 as the final construction phase is completed brick by brick.
Scottsbluff’s 18th Street Plaza has served as the community living room, providing the venue for multiple community events like Cinco de Mayo, The NEXT Young Professional’s Beer and Wine Fest, Bands on Broadway and the Very Merry Christmas Market. Knowing the value of this venue to the community, the city is investing in upgrades to the space.
The goal of the “Bricks for the Bluffs” fundraising campaign to complete the construction phase of the 18th Street Plaza has been set at $118,000. Community members and businesses are encouraged to purchase an engraved brick to support the project.
“The areas where these bricks are going will take quite a few bricks, so we were comfortable looking at those numbers,” said Kayla Imus, small business outreach and public relations coordinator for the City of Scottsbluff. “With the 4-by-8 brick, it’s a lower cost because we really wanted anyone in the community to feel like they could purchase a brick. That it’s not just for businesses or people who have a higher income. It’s for everyone.”
The community has two size options when purchasing bricks — 4-by-8 inches or 8-by-8 inches. The smaller brick costs $52 and the larger brick costs $258. The 8-by-8 bricks will be used on the 18th Street Plaza stage.
Both brick sizes have limits of 20 characters per line, with three lines available on the 4-by-8 brick and six lines available on the 8-by-8 brick.
“Let’s say someone decides to put their family name and then maybe the year they were established; if they want to put Scottsbluff or a family quote or in loving memory of somebody, they can do that,” said Imus. “They will all be formatted exactly the same way in all caps, though.”
There is currently no deadline to purchase a brick as the city works through additional grant eligibility for the project. They received a 2020 Civic Center and Community Finance Fund (CCCFF) planning grant totaling $15,000, which was used to hire MC Schaff Family of Companies to complete a master plan for the construction phase of the plaza.
The city is now eligible and plans to apply for the construction phase of the CCCFF grant for $465,000. The grant is due in mid-February. The grant requires dollar for dollar matching funds. Recent donations from J.G. Elliott Insurance Center and the Blomenkamp Family along with community fundraising and funds from the city’s budget that have been set aside for the project will help reach that goal.
Imus said the city hopes to begin construction this year, but that will be determined by the grants and reaching the goal.
“I just hope that people remember this is for the community, and it is something that we will be able to continue to enjoy and be a part of,” she said.
The public can donate to the project as well as purchase a brick by visiting the city’s website a https://www.scottsbluff.org and through all social media platforms. Order forms are also available at Scottsbluff City Hall, 2525 Circle Drive.
Payments for the bricks are tax deductible through the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.