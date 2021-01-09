Bridgeport native publishes book on World War II-era Nebraska

Other aspects of WWII-era Nebraska history that she included in her book are the K-9 war dog trainings at Fort Robinson, the North Platte Canteen and Nebraska’s POW camps, of which two of three were located in the Panhandle, according to Amateis’ book.

Amateis said some of the things she discovered in her research that she was most interested in included the quick build of the air bases near small towns and how that affected the local populations. She thought it was interesting to see the relationships between the troops who came to work on these bases and the locals.

“I also found it interesting how we as Nebraskans dealt with the black troops who came in to work with these air bases or in some of the ordnance plants, too,” she said. “And I wanted to make sure that I did not sugarcoat anything. I wanted to tell the truth about who we were as a people then, and it wasn’t 100% perfect, just like we’re not 100% perfect now. But overall, that we, you know, did an amazing job for the war effort. And we were a warm, welcoming place for the most part.”

Looking ahead, Amateis plans on completing her doctorate degree at the University of Nebraska — Lincoln and is working on her first historical fiction novel, which takes place in Nebraska during WWII. That book is set to be published in August 2021.