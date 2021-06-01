Bridgeport’s Camp Clarke Days set for June 3-6

The Bridgeport community is kicking off summer for the Panhandle as it welcomes back Camp Clarke Days June 3-6.
This year’s event returns for its 75th anniversary after the event was canceled last year. There are activities for the entire family as the Bridgeport community welcomes people to get back together and celebrate after the pandemic limited social interactions in 2020. From the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic preventing Camp Clarke Days last year, the board chose “All Roads Lead Home” as the theme.
“It goes back to COVID and people not being able to get together last year,” said Gail Beyer, Camp Clarke Days organizer. “We’re ready to celebrate.
Bridgeport is going to be fun and there’s going to be a lot of stuff happening,” she added. “It’s just going to be a jam-packed weekend.”
The celebration begins Thursday, June 3 with a hamburger feed from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Prairie Winds Community Center. The Camp Clarke queen candidates will be announced and the Camp Clarke Players will make an appearance in costume. The Bridgeport Girl Scouts will be providing root beer floats as well.
Friday evening the community can see the opening night of the Camp Clarke play Southern Hospitality at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
“The play is always just super funny,” Beyer said. “It’s funny every year, but this year I’m expecting it to be beyond.”
Kristen Kraupie is directing this year’s play, which features 13 talented volunteer actors. She describes the play as a hilarious southern take on a hometown celebration.
“I’m just enjoying getting back to the normalcy and tradition of Camp Clarke Days,” Kraupie said. “This is a real fun group and I enjoy seeing the pride and dedication that all these actors have to put on a show for the community and the panhandle.”
The play is set in a trailer park and has local references for the audience to enjoy.
“It’s just fun to be part of Camp Clarke Days and the historic tradition that goes on in Bridgeport,” Kraupie said. “We hope to show everyone a good time to kick off summer 2021 way different than summer 2020.”
There will be a matinee show Sunday at 2 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Prairie Winds Community Center. Tickets will also be available at the door. Ticket costs are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 65 and older, and $4 for children.
Saturday, June 5 has events slated throughout the day, starting with the alumni 5K Fun Run/Walk at the Bridgeport High School track at 7 a.m. Following the run, the Bridgeport Alumni Association is offering a pancake feed in the Bridgeport Elementary commons from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
“I hope they have a lot of fun,” Jack Berg, president of the Bridgeport Lion’s Club, said. “There are a lot of different activities and I hope they enjoy it and get to visit with people they haven’t seen for a while.”
After reconnecting with classmates and friends, the public is invited to the big and famous Camp Clarke Parade.
“We’re hoping our parade will be an extra good one this year mainly because people who wanted to have floats, especially some of the featured classes since we didn’t have it last year they’re doing last year’s and this year’s classes,” Berg said. “It should be a really good parade.”
The lineup begins at 10 a.m. on the corner of 5th and O streets, north of Skyview. The parade starts at 11 a.m.
There are several activities planned after Saturday’s parade, including sidewalk chalk drawing; a horseshoe tournament; goldfish, frog, toad, and turtle races and the beef cook-off.
Sunday wraps up the celebration with an all-school alumni potluck at noon at Bridgeport Elementary as well as a 2 p.m. performance of Southern Hospitality.
“Be prepared to have some hometown fun and be welcomed by the Bridgeport community,” Kraupie said.