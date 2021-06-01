Bridgeport’s Camp Clarke Days set for June 3-6

Kristen Kraupie is directing this year’s play, which features 13 talented volunteer actors. She describes the play as a hilarious southern take on a hometown celebration.

“I’m just enjoying getting back to the normalcy and tradition of Camp Clarke Days,” Kraupie said. “This is a real fun group and I enjoy seeing the pride and dedication that all these actors have to put on a show for the community and the panhandle.”

The play is set in a trailer park and has local references for the audience to enjoy.

“It’s just fun to be part of Camp Clarke Days and the historic tradition that goes on in Bridgeport,” Kraupie said. “We hope to show everyone a good time to kick off summer 2021 way different than summer 2020.”

There will be a matinee show Sunday at 2 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Prairie Winds Community Center. Tickets will also be available at the door. Ticket costs are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 65 and older, and $4 for children.

Saturday, June 5 has events slated throughout the day, starting with the alumni 5K Fun Run/Walk at the Bridgeport High School track at 7 a.m. Following the run, the Bridgeport Alumni Association is offering a pancake feed in the Bridgeport Elementary commons from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.