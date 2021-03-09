BriMark Medical breaks ground in Gering

Mark Schultz’s dreams to build a sleep center came closer to reality Tuesday, as Paul Reed Construction and Gering officials participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning.
He described himself as “overwhelmed and unbelievably happy,” after using an excavator to pull up packed earth at the site.
“I mean, every day there’s challenges, but stay faithful and stay true to your philosophy and keep working. And so I’m seeing the fruition of all that today,” Schultz told the Star-Herald.
It’s just the start for the proposed 9,000 square-foot sleep center, which Schultz said would offer a one-stop shop for diagnosing and treating sleep disorders.
Schultz, a registered polysomnographer, is partnering with his daughter Dr. Brittany Meyer to build BriMark Medical LLC, which consists of three businesses: Western Sleep Clinic, Western C-PAP Supply and Sweet Dreams Sleep Services.
Construction began at the corner of 10th Street and Country Club Road. The lot has been vacant since the 2014 demolition of the Swift Packerland meat packing plant.
For the development, the City of Gering approved $778,000 in tax-increment financing, which allows the developer to use funds otherwise collected for taxes due to property improvements to pay down the costs of building. It’s one of the 17 TIF projects the city approved, more than double the number of projects the City of Scottsbluff approved in the last year, according to state documents.
The city also will consider a recommendation to loan BriMark Medical $150,000 in economic development funds.
Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman said both the city council and staff have pivoted to “encourage development and growth,” in Gering with some of these policies.
“We’ve worked hard the last few years trying to re-establish a business friendly culture in Gering,” Kaufman said. “I think these are some of the fruits of that hard work and effort. It takes years to go back and redo some of what has been done and just bring it up to date.”
Schultz said he hopes to have doors open within the next year, as engineers told him there’s an anticipated 10 months of construction time.
“Maybe not January first, but maybe February first of next year, we’ll be moved into and seeing patients here,” Schultz said.