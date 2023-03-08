Fifth graders made the trek from Longfellow Elementary School to the culinary arts kitchen at Scottsbluff High School to recreate some of the southern cuisine they’ve recently read about on Wednesday.

The cooking lesson was organized and led by fifth grade teacher Ashley Harman, who explained that the idea was prompted by a book that the students have had an opportunity to read this year.

“We read a book about the Civil War in our Wit and Wisdom class,” Harman said. “The people from the south were trying to escape slavery because they were free people of color. They brought some southern traditions with them up north to try and start new lives.”

The book is titled “The River Between Us” by Richard Peck, and it tells the story of a northern family that takes in two strangers from New Orleans shortly before the outbreak of the Civil War, sparking both adventure and meaningful cultural exchange.

A central theme in the fifth graders’ reading of the book was an exploration of the foods brought north by the strangers, and Harman saw an opportunity to help ground the tale in reality through a cooking lesson.

“They brought to the northerners jambalaya and candied pecans, and these are flavors that we’re not used to in Nebraska, so I wanted it to kind of come alive for the students,” she said.

Jambalaya is a southern dish with countless variations that traditionally features rice, meat and vegetables such as celery, onion and bell pepper. Candied pecans are a sweet snack made by baking the nuts with a coating of sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon. Together, the two dishes represent the exciting spectrum that can be found in Creole and Cajun cuisine.

With the help of SHS culinary arts instructor Hannah Liptac and a lot of parent volunteers, the Longfellow students packed into the culinary arts kitchen and got busy making the dishes. The kids got to experience following a recipe, chopping meat and vegetables, measuring dry and wet ingredients, and many more basic cooking skills as well as taste a style of food that many had never experienced before.

With so many hands in the kitchen, the fifth graders made more than enough food for everyone to sit down together for a family-style meal. Harman said that the event would not have been possible without the enthusiastic support she received from everybody involved.

“Our parents came together, it was a ton of turnout, and we’re so happy about all of this support from the community, the parents, and within the school system itself,” Harman said . “I was so lucky to have Hannah Liptac open up her room to the fifth graders on her planning period, and I really appreciate the camaraderie we experience at Scottsbluff Public Schools, and how we’re able to do these fun things for our students.”