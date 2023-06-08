For 21 years, the Festival of Hope has been helping cancer patients with non-medical costs from gas for traveling to appointments to utility bills.

Retired Regional West oncologist Vince Bjorling, who led the effort to form Festival of Hope alongside his wife, Vicki, and others, explained that changes in the community spearheaded the formation of the nonprofit organization.

“It was just after 9/11,” he said. “Lots of donations to organizations were down around the country. The American Cancer Society was having problems and so they were withdrawing out of our community. I think they were falling back to North Platte, and eventually, farther east than North Platte.”

The American Cancer Society had helped with some local programs, he said.

“And some of the providers and caregivers at the hospital, we were concerned about what was going on. What’s going to happen from the standpoint of how do we meet some of the needs, at that point in time, of trying to help patients through difficult times, trying to make sure they had groceries or fuel, those sorts of things.”

Bjorling said the group started “spitballing,” trying to come up with ideas to help, and decided to form a fundraiser. The grassroots organization also wanted to include an educational component, providing information to patients and their families as they go through the cancer treatment process, as well as contributing some funds toward cancer research.

Today, well over 95% of the funds raised by Festival of Hope goes toward helping cancer patients and their families. Though there is no scientific evidence to prove his theory, he said that as a retired oncologist, he believes that helping alleviate cancer patients’ anxiety benefits their health.

Some of the aid involves taking things off their plate while also helping make them more comfortable during their treatment, he said, like paying a utility bill to ensure they have air conditioning during the summer.

“It allows them to concentrate on getting better,” he said.

“Through the end of 2022, we have distributed over $3.6 million to patients and their families,” Bjorling said. “We have helped out over 2,600 families. We donated almost $250,000 to research and education activities, too.”

The community has backed Festival of Hope and its mission, he said, describing the organization as fortunate and blessed to have had that strong support. Most of us have someone in our lives who has experienced a cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

“One of the neat things about Festival of Hope is it’s one of those things where people can help out their family, friends and neighbors,” he said. “We see it all the time, people who have benefited from Festival of Hope.”

Oftentimes, he said, former cancer patients or the families of patients will come back to volunteer, paying forward the spirit behind the Festival of Hope. Ancillary events, like Save A Rack Bra Auction held by Backaracks, have emerged from community support and have become important to Festival of Hope. Even youth have gotten involved, doing school fundraisers or projects.

“We just keep helping each other,” he said. “… We’ve been really inspired (by our former patients).”

This year, Festival of Hope will be Saturday, June 17, at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. The day’s events begin at 6:30 a.m. with registration for the non-competitive run/walk, which starts at 7:30 a.m. From 7 a.m. on, activities like the Knights of Columbus Pancake Feed, the silent auction, entertainment like the Perfect Blend band, a penny carnival for children and the booths will keep people busy.

Great prizes are available in the silent and live auctions. The live auction includes prizes such as a Pit Boss Grill, a recliner chair, carwashes at a local business and a hot air balloon ride. There are also Husker and Denver Bronco tickets among the major offerings.

One of the most poignant parts of the event is the Wall of Hope, where people remember loved ones who have lost their battles with cancer, or those who have survived. For a small donation, people can post photos, poems or other memorabilia and a symbolic butterfly.

Bjorling shared about the symbolism of the butterfly for the Festival of Hope.

“It’s a take-off of an old Native American legend,” he said. “Butterflies can’t speak, so the legend is, if you whisper your secret to a butterfly, it will carry it to the Great Spirit.”

For the Festival of Hope organizers and volunteers, its patients and their families, the butterfly has come to be a symbol of hope.

The Festival of Hope will wrap up with the reading of the names of those featured on the Wall of Hope and a live butterfly release.

When asked about his own favorite piece of the event, Bjorling said, “The reading of the names and the butterfly release are very humbling to me.”

However, he said, other pieces of the event resonate with him as well, such as the 5K. Often times, people who are battling cancer or have conquered cancer are among the participants.

“There have been times when I’ve been out there, on the course, and you see people walking,” he said. “Some of them are pretty good walkers. Some of them are struggling. For some, it’s a time of healing, because it’s been a tough road and now they’re on the backside. It’s a celebration for them. Sometimes, we see people who have lost someone in the past or recently and it’s a time for them to remember.”

The reading of the names and butterfly release are estimated to take place at 11 a.m. With the change length of the event, now just a morning event, Bjorling said, it’s anticipated that the butterflies will be more active than during the afternoon, when the day’s heat impacted them.

For more information about Festival of Hope, including signing up to recognize a loved one on the Wall of Hope, visit festivalofhope.net. A full schedule of events is also available under the “event” tab.

Also, if you can’t make it to the Festival of Hope but want to support its mission, donations are taken year-round on the website.

People can also refer persons who may benefit from Festival of Hope to the website for an application, or they can contact Jennifer Hilgen at the Regional West Cancer Treatment Center. All information submitted in applications remains confidential.