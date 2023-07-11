As people lined the streets of Broadway in front of the Midwest Theater Monday, they were greeted by a countdown clock. The clock ticked away the hours, then minutes and finally seconds until the big reveal: the lighting of the historic theater's refurbished marquee.

For the board of directors of the Friends of the Midwest Theater, they've been counting the months, then the weeks and the days for the completion of the marquee.

​The Midwest Theater is a landmark in Scottsbluff. It's brightly colored marquee and its spire topped with lighted stars are among the most photographed focal points of downtown Scottsbluff. It's even appeared in numerous films and the theater has its place on the National Register of Historic Places.

For the last year, Jeff Tracy, the president of the board of directors, said the front of the theater looked bare without its trademark marquee and its presence has been missed. After all, it has been a part of the theater and downtown since the theater's construction in the 1940s.

When a crew from Wagner Electric Sign Co. of Elyria, Ohio, installed the refurbished marquee again a few weeks ago, he said, the board and staff felt their anticipation coming to an end, a sense of relief that the treasured theater would once again shine.

"It began to feel like, OK, this is really going to happen," he said. "But, there was so much work in between, just trying to make sure that all the details are taken care of, and so many people involved."

It's a project that was decades in the making. Work has included replicating the original glass tube neon lighting with LED lighting, electrical upgrades and inclusion of structural and weather-resistant materials. Care was taken to maintain the script style of the original design and ensure that the aesthetics of the original marquee remained in play.

"It was a huge undertaking," Tracy said. "We've known for quite a while that the marquee needed to have some restoration done. The problem was figuring out how to fund it."

When previous director Billy Estes learned capital improvement funding would be made available through the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021, Tracy said he approached the board about it and advocated for pursuing the funds.

"We started looking at it, wondering, 'Could this really be doable?' 'Yeah.' The catch was that it was a matching grant."

With that, Tracy said, the Midwest Theater board and staff knew that they had to raise at least $400,000 to make such a project possible.

Tracy said he and other board members wondered if they would be able to raise the funds. However, the community stepped up.

Estes doggedly pursued funds, which officials noted came from a variety of sources, including foundations, local banks and businesses and even individuals. During ceremonies, Tracy mentioned that one donation even came in the name of the Midwest Theater's touted ghost, Miss Bish. Donations ranged from $10.50 to $100,000 to match the $387,8000 awarded to the Midwest Theater. The Midwest Theater was one of 76 nonprofit organizations awarded grants.

As funds were raised, the board started laying the plans for the project, bringing it from idea to fruition. It was an exciting week as crews installed the marquee in the first part of June. Midwest Theater board members and staff breathed a sigh of relief after a hail storm came through the area that same week and the newly-installed marquee only had some minor damage, quickly repaired by the crew.

Refurbishing of the marquee wasn't the only improvement tackled as part of the $775,000 project. Stucco repairs and painting were done on the exterior of the building and a new decorative sidewalk placed. Painted scrollwork has come alive due to work by an artist who hand-painted the designs last summer. Work to refurbish terrazzo and LED lighting inside the Midwest Theater lobbies have also been completed. Tracy said the board of directors looked at the work that needed to be accomplished, and outlined a sequence that would allow it to be completed by the time the refurbished marquee would be ready for unveiling.

Like the rest of the nation, the Midwest Theater saw impacts due to the pandemic. Initially, the project had been slated for completion first in October 2022, then December 2022. However, Tracy said, that everything from worker shortages to shipping delays impacted the marquee project.

"We felt like we were kind of a microcosm of what the country has experienced, from the delays to the hurdles on a project like this," he said.

However, all of the delays and other impacts were but distant memories as the Midwest Theater board, its staff and the community celebrated the lighting of the marquee Monday.

After the crowd counted down from 10 — Tracy told them he wanted their countdown to resemble cheers of the ball dropping on New Year's Eve in New York City's Time Square — board members and staff threw their hands up and cheered, joined by the community.

"The marquee has been this kind of iconic piece of the downtown for decades," Tracy told the Star-Herald. "We hope this restoration gives it another few decades lighting up Broadway."