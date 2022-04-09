Brittany Fulton named communications specialist for UNL-PREC

Scottsbluff native Brittany Fulton has been appointed as communications specialist for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center (PREC) at Scottsbluff. She will be responsible for news media, social media, web content, video content, meeting technology, and other communications roles related to the Panhandle Center and Extension in western Nebraska.

Her appointment was announced by Mitchell Stephenson, interim director of the Panhandle Center, where she is based, effective March 28.

Fulton has been with UNL since the fall of 2020, in the position of extension assistant for the Women in Agriculture Program. Prior to that, she worked for seven years at the Denver-based National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, where she served in various positions. She graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2012 with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture communications. At UW, she was a public relations and marketing intern for Wyoming Stock Growers, the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the UW Dean’s Office.

She said, “I am excited to be moving into this role of leading the communication efforts at the Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center. Agriculture has always been a passion for me, and I enjoy sharing that passion through communications. Growing up on the farm and my experience at NCBA has given me the opportunity to expand my knowledge in livestock, crops, ag policy and telling the agriculture story. I hope to be able to share that knowledge and continue to learn in this new role.”

Her husband, Jesse Fulton, is the state coordinator for the Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program, and also is based in Scottsbluff.

Brittany and Jesse recently welcomed their daughter, Olivia, in January 2022. They are involved in the family farm east of Scottsbluff, where Brittany is the fourth generation on the land. In the past, the farming operation included sheep, cattle and row crops. Currently ,it is mostly comprised of sheep and working to expand. Growing up, she was heavily involved with 4-H and FFA and showed livestock at the fair.

