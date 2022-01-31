Broadway in the Bluffs ready for in person show this weekend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had planned to do it virtually, and then we had sound problems when we were actually doing the live stream, so we ended up recording everything and putting it on YouTube, which we got a lot fewer viewers doing it that way,” he said. “ … Live performances is what the theater is for, and it’s what Theatre West specializes in. I just wish that we could get to have the mingling afterwards whenever we’re all enjoying our desserts, but hopefully by this time next year, we’ll be able to do that in person.”

Local performers at the event will include Matt Hebbert, Tim Hebbert, Ezdan Fluckiger, Deanna Goranson and Tom O’Brian. Selections will include songs from “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Company,” “Big Fish,” “Annie” and more.

Newell said that one of the performances he is looking forward to this year is the duet he will be singing with his wife Lauren. The duet is from a musical written by a lawyer friend of theirs from California. The musical hasn’t officially been performed, but the couple had been a part of its first reading in 2016.

“It’s just one of the most beautiful melodies,” he said.