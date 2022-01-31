Broadway in the Bluffs ready for in person show this weekend

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Theatre West’s annual “chocolate fundraiser,” better known as Broadway in the Bluffs, will take the stage Feb. 5 to open up the 2022 Theatre West season.
The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for Theatre West, helping support its summer productions and two educational theater camps. The event combines local musical talent with local baking prowess.
“We feature local singers who have been in previous productions of Theatre West in the summertime, and they sing songs from music maybe they performed them in the past or maybe it’s just a song that they would like to sing,” Theatre West’s Artistic Director Patrick Newell said. “And, we combine this (with) — we call it our chocolate fundraiser because at the end of the performance, the audience is able to get some chocolates, chocolate desserts I should say, that have been made by our board members.”
In years past, the chocolate was enjoyed during a social hour with attendees and performers following the show, but due to COVID, the chocolate desserts will be given out in to-go boxes to be enjoyed at home.
Despite the lack of the social hour, Newell said he’s glad to be back in person after having technical difficulties with a virtual performance last year.
“We had planned to do it virtually, and then we had sound problems when we were actually doing the live stream, so we ended up recording everything and putting it on YouTube, which we got a lot fewer viewers doing it that way,” he said. “ … Live performances is what the theater is for, and it’s what Theatre West specializes in. I just wish that we could get to have the mingling afterwards whenever we’re all enjoying our desserts, but hopefully by this time next year, we’ll be able to do that in person.”
Local performers at the event will include Matt Hebbert, Tim Hebbert, Ezdan Fluckiger, Deanna Goranson and Tom O’Brian. Selections will include songs from “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Company,” “Big Fish,” “Annie” and more.
Newell said that one of the performances he is looking forward to this year is the duet he will be singing with his wife Lauren. The duet is from a musical written by a lawyer friend of theirs from California. The musical hasn’t officially been performed, but the couple had been a part of its first reading in 2016.
“It’s just one of the most beautiful melodies,” he said.
The musical is based on true stories their friend had experienced while owning a restaurant — which has since burned down — that was geared toward employing aspiring singers “to give them a chance to earn some money while they were studying,” Newell said.
“This duet is the beginning of the love story between two people that actually existed that were singers and met at Verdi’s (the restaurant) and later on, got married and had children,” he said. “ … It’s just this nice show, and we wanted to feature the duet from it.”
Broadway in the Bluffs will take place at the Judy Chaloupka Theater on the campus of Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. The performance is on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available to reserve by calling the box office at 308-635-6193. Tickets will also be available at the box office at 7 p.m. the night of the performance.