Bryan White to perform at Midwest Theater

ARRIVING IN NASHVILLE

Despite being young and new to the music scene, White said he never doubted himself and abilities to become a musician. Entering the music studio to produce his first singles and albums was like going to school, White said.

“You’re learning how to tune yourself up in your head, you’re learning about what great songs really are in this market, what people are doing,” he said. “You’re trying to go to school and study what’s going on around you, but you’re overwhelmed by all of these amazing musicians and the studio you’re working with.”

After the songs were recorded, it was time to hit the road for radio tours where White would perform at three stations a day for five weeks. His debut single “Eugene You Genius” was released in late 1994 and to this day, he remembers hearing it on the radio for the first time.

“I was on a radio tour and was heading from Phoenix to Tucson and I heard it on the radio,” he said. “I made the radio rep pull over and got on a pay phone to call the station to thank them. They still had the lady on the line who had requested it and they somehow patched me through to where I could actually say thank you to her. It was a pretty memorable moment.”