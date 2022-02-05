Bryan White to perform at Midwest Theater

As a young boy growing up in Oklahoma City, Okla., Bryan White watched his parents William and Anita White perform music. That sparked his interest in music that has led him to a prolific recording career where he charted 19 singles, including six No. 1 hits.
Now, White is bringing his passion for music to Scottsbluff as he performs at the Historic Midwest Theater Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. An Evening with Bryan White will be a Valentine’s Day weekend performance for the theater, something it has offered patrons since 2011.
The show will allow the community to engage with a Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music and Grammy award-winning country music singer and songwriter while enjoying some of his hits like “God Gave Me You,” “So Much for Pretending,” “Sittin’ on Go,” “I’m Not Supposed to Love You Anymore,” “Rebecca Lynn,” “Someone Else’s Star” and the iconic “From This Moment On,” which he recorded with Shania Twain.
“Our community loves country music,” Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes said. “We haven’t had a Grammy award winning artist on the stage for 2.5 years now, so to feel like we’ve reached a point in life that it was time to try it again, it’s always great to bring that caliber of talent to our community. The community seems to be appreciative on the flip side.”
MUSICAL FAMILY
White’s parents tried their hands at the music scene in the city, passing on a love for music to their sons.
“By the time we got into our preteens, we started playing music,” White said. “I was playing drums, starting to sing a little bit. My dad started to take notice of it, so on occasion, my dad would integrate us into what they were doing.”
Those experiences playing with his family at talent shows helped White find his musical niche from an early age.
“By 14 or 15, I started really getting serious about singing and playing and I started setting my sights on Nashville,” he said.
William White knew Joe Settlemires, who was a world-renowned guitar player in OKC. Settlemires became Bryan White’s connection to Nashville.
“I took up a trip up to Nashville – I think it was for Spring Break – my senior year and I went up and met Billy (Joe Walker Jr. a songwriter, recording artist and record producer) and I sang a couple of demos for people,” he said. “I got so bit by the bug it was like my face was completely conformed to Nashville from that point on.”
After he returned home, he told his family of his intentions to move to Nashville to start his music career. Looking back on that time in his life, White said he was a little bit of stupid and a little bit of courageous – referencing Steven Spielberg’s remarks when asked about Jaws.
ARRIVING IN NASHVILLE
Despite being young and new to the music scene, White said he never doubted himself and abilities to become a musician. Entering the music studio to produce his first singles and albums was like going to school, White said.
“You’re learning how to tune yourself up in your head, you’re learning about what great songs really are in this market, what people are doing,” he said. “You’re trying to go to school and study what’s going on around you, but you’re overwhelmed by all of these amazing musicians and the studio you’re working with.”
After the songs were recorded, it was time to hit the road for radio tours where White would perform at three stations a day for five weeks. His debut single “Eugene You Genius” was released in late 1994 and to this day, he remembers hearing it on the radio for the first time.
“I was on a radio tour and was heading from Phoenix to Tucson and I heard it on the radio,” he said. “I made the radio rep pull over and got on a pay phone to call the station to thank them. They still had the lady on the line who had requested it and they somehow patched me through to where I could actually say thank you to her. It was a pretty memorable moment.”
As a singer and a songwriter, White can wear multiple hats where he can write his songs, but also write for other artists.
“When I get commissioned from my publisher to write for this project or this artist, I can go put that hat on,” he said. “It’s not hard to separate the two and it’s cool because you can be someone else. You get to step into all these different characters.”
“So Much for Pretending” was one of the songs White co-wrote with Derek George and John Tirro that was significant. The song was the No. 1 song for two weeks in Sept. 1996.
“It was my first number one as a songwriter, but secondly, it was an affirmation for me because I had a lot of people who thought can he or does he write his own stuff.”
With affirmation as a country music artist, White’s career blossomed and afforded him numerous opportunities to collaborate with other artists. One artist he developed a close friendship with is LeAnn Rimes.
“We did a tour together in ’98 and it was the most fun experience of my life,” White said. “We did a couple of duets per night – she would do a couple in my show and I would do one in her show and we would close out together. We could read each other’s mood and inflections – it felt like breathing.”
LOCAL PERFORMANCE
As he prepares for his show at the Midwest, White looks forward to sharing the stories behind the songs and creating a living room type of experience for the audience.
“I always hope they leave lifted,” he said. “I want them to feel like they got to know who I was or at least they get a little glimpse of who I am.”
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are selling out quickly with less than 300 tickets remaining for the concert. Single tickets range from $30 to $36 in person and to watch the concert virtually, tickets are $40 per member household or $50 per non-member household.
Estes said they are also going to auction off an autographed guitar during the concert. Funds raised will support the theater’s student performing arts education programming for the 2022-23 school year.
A bubbles and chocolate package are also available for $40. Guests are encouraged to pre-order to ensure availability.
“Bryan will deliver a wonderful evening of music,” Estes said. “It will give you all of the feels.”