Buckboard Academy celebrating 25 years of helping kids

The Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy has been helping kids in need for 25 years, and the organization is hosting an open house for the community to help celebrate their silver anniversary.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the academy’s riding arena at 140500 S. 14th St. in Gering. It will last from 2 – 4 p.m.

“Really. we’re just getting together our past volunteers, our past riders, current and past staff, board members. Anybody who is part of the Buckboard family, whether that’s in those capacities or a sponsor, donor, supporter … can get together and celebrate 25 years of horses helping kids,” instructor Makinzie Gregory said.

The event will have a business-after-hours feel to it, she said, with cupcakes and punch, mingling and presentations so people can meet those involved in the academy and reminisce about its history.

Kathy Gatch founded Buckboard Academy in August 1997. Since then it’s grown exponentially in the quality of service it provides.

“I really didn’t think we’d go more than five or 10 years. It was something new to this area and new to myself as well,” she said. “I wasn’t sure what would happen but we’ve been blessed with help from the community and we’ve been able to help a lot of children.”

The Buckboard Academy provides horse riding therapy to children with mental, physical or behavioral disabilities. Each child has an action plan, goals to reach, and are given beneficial activities with their specific disabilities in mind.

In celebration of a quarter-century of helping those in need, the community is invited to the open house in the academy’s indoor riding arena.

This Gering location is where the Buckboard Academy has held its sessions for the last three years, save for during the pandemic. Having an indoor location was one of Gatch’s longtime goals since the academy’s inception.

The academy’s staff held a similar open house when the building first opened.

Beforehand, kids rode out in an old cattle corral.

“It worked very well, excepting we could only ride on days where there wasn’t any rain or days the wind wasn’t so bad you couldn’t see where you were going because of the dirt," she said.

“We work with children from tiny babies on up to, oh, 18 or 19; it depends on what their weight is because the horses are old, and like us when they get older, their backs get weak,” Gatch said.

Early on, the academy also helped out some adults with multiple sclerosis, but Gatch and her board had to determine whether to focus on kids and adults or just put more emphasis on helping children.

“We decided the children are just getting into their lives, and anything that we can do could help them live more comfortably and maybe help them overcome some of the issues they have,” she said.

At one point, the academy was open daily and helped around 150 children each summer. Gatch said they scaled things back to spend more time with each individual child.

“That’s very important that you take time to visit with a child and help them have fun,” she said. “…Anytime you see a child on a horse and they’re making progress, even if it’s nothing more than a big smile on their face, it really gets to your heart. It makes it all worth the time and effort that you’ve put into it.”

The academy will announce the winner of a raffle at the open house as well. The winner of the drawing will receive a Uberti 1860 Colt. .45 long rifle. Tickets cost $20 each and can be bought by contacting the academy at 308-672-6313 or by visiting with a board member.

A maximum of 250 tickets will be sold, and participants do not need to be present at the open house to win.