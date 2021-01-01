Budget problems plague GPS as COVID-19 ups costs

Because of this lack of funds, Gering relies on state aid. For Gering, Cooper said that means about $5,000 per student. As enrollment declined, so has state aid. While Gering’s enrollment leveled off in 2020, the school’s been on the downslope of a roller coaster.

Gering’s enrollment peaked in the 2007-2008 school year with 2,111 students in grades K-12, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Education. In the 2019-2020 school year, Gering’s enrollment fell 15% to 1,791, a loss of 362.

While Gering’s population fell in the last decade, according to the U.S. Census, Cooper said the loss instead extends from Gering parents choosing to send their students elsewhere. Specifically, they send their students to Scottsbluff.

According to data provided by Scottsbluff Public Schools’ spokesperson Melissa Price, 333 students were living in Gering but opted into attending school in Scottsbluff in the 2019-2020 school year. With each student gone, Gering loses out on thousands of dollars from the state.

This all existed before COVID-19.

Like SBPS, Gering chose to hold class in-person. In all, this led to students being able to attend class face-to-face, and 166 COVID-19 infections during the fall semester. Quarantines dealt the school a hobbling blow during the fall.