Budget problems plague GPS as COVID-19 ups costs

Gering Public Schools budget was in trouble before COVID-19.
Years of declining enrollment reduced the school’s revenue in an already difficult situation, according to the district’s interim Superintendent Gary Cooper. COVID-19 has forced the district to tighten its belt even further, increasing personal costs.
When he spoke to the Star-Herald in early December, Cooper said that the district wasn’t looking at cutting programs or reducing staff via layoffs. However, he did say some changes were under consideration, such as eliminating or replacing Gering High School’s block-scheduled classes.
“That could be a two or three-year process,” Cooper said.
Cooper and Business Manager Tim Meisner said that the district’s financial situation primarily stemmed from the diminishing sources of revenue — mainly, property tax and state aid. In September, the GPS Board of Education approved a $27.8 million budget for the 2020-2021 school district, a slight increase from the previous school year.
At the time, Meisner said, the increase is a kind of cushion for growth the district might experience during the 2020-21 school year.
“We’re what they call a property-poor district,” Cooper said. “(We’ve) got a lot of students but not much property to provide the educational funding.”
Because of this lack of funds, Gering relies on state aid. For Gering, Cooper said that means about $5,000 per student. As enrollment declined, so has state aid. While Gering’s enrollment leveled off in 2020, the school’s been on the downslope of a roller coaster.
Gering’s enrollment peaked in the 2007-2008 school year with 2,111 students in grades K-12, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Education. In the 2019-2020 school year, Gering’s enrollment fell 15% to 1,791, a loss of 362.
While Gering’s population fell in the last decade, according to the U.S. Census, Cooper said the loss instead extends from Gering parents choosing to send their students elsewhere. Specifically, they send their students to Scottsbluff.
According to data provided by Scottsbluff Public Schools’ spokesperson Melissa Price, 333 students were living in Gering but opted into attending school in Scottsbluff in the 2019-2020 school year. With each student gone, Gering loses out on thousands of dollars from the state.
This all existed before COVID-19.
Like SBPS, Gering chose to hold class in-person. In all, this led to students being able to attend class face-to-face, and 166 COVID-19 infections during the fall semester. Quarantines dealt the school a hobbling blow during the fall.
“It’s caught everybody off guard and our expenditures have increased,” Cooper said.
To host class in-person, Gering purchased disinfectant tools and chemicals. But the major expenditures increase came from additional substitute and teacher compensation, covering for the hundreds of quarantines over the first semester.
Looking ahead, Cooper and Meisner said, the district isn’t considering layoffs.
“(The district is) going to try to do things through attrition and not get into the ugly part of forcing people out,” Cooper said.