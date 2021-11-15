Buffalo Creek wildfire covers a lot of ground quickly; estimated 2,500 acres burned

Weather is making efforts to battle a wildfire south of Gering difficult, Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers told the Star-Herald.
“We know that we have had a significant increase in acreage,” he said early Monday afternoon.
On Monday morning, Gering Fire estimated that about 1,500 acres had been burned in the Buffalo Creek Fire, which reportedly started Sunday morning. By early afternoon, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency was estimating that the fire had burned 2,538 acres in Scotts Bluff and Banner Counties.
Continued weather conditions are a concern. The National Weather Service has given the area a “near critical” or “Red Flag” designation for Monday, meaning that conditions such as warm weather, low humidities and strong winds produce an increased risk of fire danger. Winds are estimated at 30 miles per hour.
“Today’s weather is definitely hindering some efforts,” he said, saying that officials onsite of the fire are in direct contact with meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne to be able to anticipate weather changes and adjust strategy accordingly. “We are really concerned about that.”
He said that those Red Flag weather conditions make it more difficult for firefighters to contain the fire.
“(Red Flag conditions) mean that you’re going to have moderate control for a plume-dominated fire,” he said. “They’ll be winds that are going to push the fire, move the fire at rapid rates. The humidity is low in the air, which means the humidity in the fuels, the moisture in the fuels, are really low, so that makes the fuels really receptive to burning.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Flowers said. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting that investigation.
Flowers said that 24 fire engines, as well as two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the Nebraska Army National Guard, as well as a helicopter and two single SEAT planes from Colorado, were being used to fight the fire and made suppression drops Monday morning and afternoon. Gering Fire Department and multiple other fire departments began fighting the fire Sunday, after it was reported at about 11:30 a.m. He said that the Panhandle Unified Command had been activated, with Flowers and Banner County Fire Chief Tim Grubbs heading that effort. Local efforts have coordinated with Nebraska Game and Parks and the Wildland Incident Response and Assistance Team (WIRAT) which includes representatives of the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and Nebraska Forestry Service, according to information released from NEMA.
A multi-mission aircraft from Colorado had also been requested, and made flight, on Monday to evaluate the fire scene, providing fire command staff with information on heat, total acreage and GPS coordinates. Flowers said that information will help determine where to best utilize those SEAT and helicopter drops of retardant. Retardant drops have been focused in the tinder areas of the fire, as those areas are hard to access by firefighters.
Flowers told the Star-Herald that he estimates the fire is about 15% contained, with one of its main areas of containment being Wright’s Gap Road to the east, the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area to the north and a ridge line in the Wildcat Hills to the south. He said firefighters were scouting Monday to look for successful areas on the western edge of the fire to achieve containment.
Firefighters have been in that area providing structure protection on Wright’s Gap Road, with the fire having threatened structures Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to scanner traffic. Firefighters have created mechanical lines for containment and prepping areas where firefighters can successfully burn areas out.
Flowers said he asked that the public, particularly hunters, avoid the area. The weekend meant the start of firearm season for deer hunting, which meant that hunters were in the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area when the fire started. Nebraska Game of Parks conservation officers, the Nebraska State Patrol and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office spent hours into the evening searching for an out-of-state hunter and his two children.
“They were able to pinpoint their location and get them evacuated to safety,” Flowers said. “But I can’t stress enough the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area is closed and Wright’s Gap Road has also been closed. We would really appreciate if the public would be aware that those closures are in effect.”
Wright’s Gap Road is closed from County Road X in Scotts Bluff County to County Road 36 in Banner County.
Firefighter Ministry has been on scene, providing aid to firefighters and is overseeing the coordination of donations. Donations of water, Gatorade, Gatorade zero, eye drops, ibuprofen, granola bars, individual chips, Chapstick would be appropriate for those interested is providing support. Donations will be accepted today from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Gering Fire Department.
Cash donations can also be dropped off at the Oregon Trail Community Foundation or mailed to Firefighter Ministry, P.O. Box 531 Scottsbluff, NE 69363.
“We appreciate the community support and everyone reaching out for donations,” Flowers said, “The firefighters are doing really good and we just can’t thank the community enough.”