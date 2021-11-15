Buffalo Creek wildfire covers a lot of ground quickly; estimated 2,500 acres burned

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Flowers said. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting that investigation.

Flowers said that 24 fire engines, as well as two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the Nebraska Army National Guard, as well as a helicopter and two single SEAT planes from Colorado, were being used to fight the fire and made suppression drops Monday morning and afternoon. Gering Fire Department and multiple other fire departments began fighting the fire Sunday, after it was reported at about 11:30 a.m. He said that the Panhandle Unified Command had been activated, with Flowers and Banner County Fire Chief Tim Grubbs heading that effort. Local efforts have coordinated with Nebraska Game and Parks and the Wildland Incident Response and Assistance Team (WIRAT) which includes representatives of the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and Nebraska Forestry Service, according to information released from NEMA.

A multi-mission aircraft from Colorado had also been requested, and made flight, on Monday to evaluate the fire scene, providing fire command staff with information on heat, total acreage and GPS coordinates. Flowers said that information will help determine where to best utilize those SEAT and helicopter drops of retardant. Retardant drops have been focused in the tinder areas of the fire, as those areas are hard to access by firefighters.