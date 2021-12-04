Buffalo Creek Wildlife area reopens after wildfire

GERING — Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area, which experienced a monumental wildfire in mid-November, has reopened to the public.

Although the property is open, Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife manager Hunter Baillie of Alliance recommends visitors stay away from burned areas and practice heightened caution. Some trees are still smoldering, and many have been weakened and will pose a risk of falling for years to come.

Estimates show that 1,742 of the wildlife area’s 4,141 acres burned in the fire, primarily in rugged areas inaccessible to most firefighting equipment. The fire also burned on adjacent private property, charring an estimated total of 2,600 acres.

Baillie said damage to trees and other vegetation throughout the burn area is varied.

“Some areas will take a long time to recover as the fire burned very hot, but others will be positively affected,” he said.

Wildlife was displaced from the burned areas and may not return for a while, but some species, such as wild turkeys, are often attracted to such places, he said.