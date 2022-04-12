Builders Club students learn community service as they stuff over 3,000 eggs for Easter

Junior high students have spent the last few Tuesdays and Thursdays, before and after school, stuffing over 3,000 eggs with candy for the annual Gering Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt, which will take place Saturday, April 16.

The Builders Club, the junior high branch of Kiwanis, stuffs Easter eggs every year as one of its annual service projects for the community. But the students don’t just stuff the eggs; a handful of them will also help out the day of the event.

“I get about 10 kids from the group to go and help the Kiwanis (Easter Egg Hunt),” Builders Club sponsor Natalie Prokop said. “So Kiwanis invites some Builders Club kids and some Key Club kids from the high school where we all meet over at the Gering pool, and we set up little … areas for each age group — there’s four age groups — and so they set those up, and then everyone grabs bags and just starts scattering eggs everywhere. Then I’ve got signs that I made that the kids will hold so parents know where to go to.”

Prokop has been the sponsor of Builders Club since 2016. She said it was something she was involved in as a kid and wanted to help other students understand the importance of serving the community.

The Builders Club at Gering, which has around 60 members this year, meets once a month to discuss the various service projects they plan to do. Events they do every year include the Easter egg stuffing, school dances and a canned food drive, along with other events or service activities that might come up throughout the year.

Sixth grader Autumn Hahn said she liked being a part of Builders Club because of everything they get to help with.

“We get to help out with a ton of things and do lots of fun projects and things,” she said.

Prokop said she hopes to instill a love for service in these students’ hearts and minds through Builders Club. It’s an opportunity for students to learn the true meaning of service, she said.

“Learning to do service projects on your own time is the main factor here. You have to serve the community on your own time, so teaching kids that (is huge),” she said. “…We’re in a society now where kids just want to be on their phones all the time or it’s all about me, me, me, me, me. And being in Builders Club, it’s about how can we help others; not about us, what can we do for others? And that’s the biggest thing I push for kids, and I just want them to be in Builders Club, so they can help each other, help the school.

“…I’m proud of the kids that keep showing up, because it takes a village to get things done.”

