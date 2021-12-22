The buildings at 27th Street and Avenue I were demolished Monday afternoon in order to make room for the new restaurant and fuel station complex that Eric Reichert, of 26 Group LLC, plans to build. Reichert purchased the land back in June and had his redevelopment plan approved by Scottsbluff City Council in October.
Buildings coming down for new development
