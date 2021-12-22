 Skip to main content
Buildings coming down for new development
Buildings coming down for new development

Buildings coming down for new development
OLIVIA WIESELER/Star-Herald

The buildings at 27th Street and Avenue I were demolished Monday afternoon in order to make room for the new restaurant and fuel station complex that Eric Reichert, of 26 Group LLC, plans to build. Reichert purchased the land back in June and had his redevelopment plan approved by Scottsbluff City Council in October.

