Burnout contest highlights events at High Plains Riot

The High Plains Riot burnout contest proved to be a big hit, but one of the biggest hits of the show was a car called Ursula.

Ursula, a 1952 Buick Special, has been a labor of love for owner Paul Barnes.

“We have had it about five years, and we started seriously working on it about a year and a half ago. (The previous owner had) started (the project) and didn’t know what they’re going to do with it. So, we bought it and I also bought a donor car. We put it all together. What you see today,” Barnes said.

The previous owner had started doing work on the car, but the work was substandard leaving Barnes with a lot of work to get it back in shape.

“Somebody already started doing the chopping and sectioning in it, and didn’t have an idea of how to put it back together.,They had just kind of tacked it all together, the whole car. They were trying to do too much too soon without structurally putting the car back together first,” he said. “I had to cut it all back apart. It basically almost would have been better if I started from the beginning, but it was either this or the car is going to get junked. The guys offered me at a cheap price, so I took it. I took it all apart and started over again.”