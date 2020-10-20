Business Bingo encouraging consumers to shop locally

“Those are the people who are supporting your little league teams and are donating to your school fundraisers,” she said. “Quite frankly, it’s their families that are sitting in the stands and everything as well. You want to keep them here and retain them, because as other things grow, you need to be able to have the amenities and services available for people to want to stay here.”

“We like the fact that it is regional,” she said. “As people are moving around for sports or other activities that their kids are involved in, they might be somebody from Minatare that happens to be in Morrill for something. There is an opportunity for them to support that business and mark a bingo as well. Conversely, someone from Mitchell when they’re in Bridgeport for a volleyball game or something going on, they have an opportunity to support some of those businesses there, fill out their cards and go back. It really is about supporting the region as a whole, and maybe check out a place you haven’t been to before and find out they’ve got pretty good coffee there, let’s go back.”