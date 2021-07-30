Business offering visual support of law enforcement with sign campaign

Organizers of a fundraising drive are hoping to inspire support for local law enforcement and programs like Meals on Wheels.
On Friday, Scottsbluff Screenprinting owner Shane Wilson and Dave Hoxworth announced an effort that is hoped to give people a visible way to support law enforcement. “We Support Law Enforcement” signs, in the black, white and blue color scheme that has become familiar with the “blue line” flags that have become available in recent years to show support for law enforcement, will be available from the business starting Tuesday. The availability will coincide with the National Night Out event held on Aug. 3, 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Scottsbluff.
Hoxworth, who many are familiar with as the Scottsbluff Public Schools’ assistant principal and activities director, approached Wilson with the idea for the signs.
“I have a friend in Kearney that has a sign in his yard and I’ve visited him many times,” Hoxworth said. “And so, I’ve always thought to myself, ‘We need to have that for our community.’”
After a recent visit, he said, he was spurred to turn thoughts into action and he approached Wilson about offering the signs locally.
“We thought that it would be someway that we can show our appreciation for everybody that shows up to work everyday, and works hard for keeping us safe. We just want our law enforcement to know that (they are) supported and appreciated.”
Wilson said he thought it was cool because he has a son who is serving as a K-9 handler while serving in the Marine Corps. His son is currently serving in Hawaii.
“Obviously, law enforcement is pretty near and dear to me,” he said. “It’s was almost like God brought us together to do this project.”
Wilson and Hoxworth said they are both passionate about supporting the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center, which offers programs like Meals on Wheels and the Snow Angels program to provide assistance to area seniors. After conferring with local law enforcement leaders, it was decided that proceeds from the sales of the signs should benefit the volunteer center.
“We would love to see them in as many yards as possible,” Hoxworth said, saying people in Scottsbluff, Gering and all of Scotts Bluff County should get involved in purchasing the signs. The signs would also work for people who want to show their support for law enforcement in any other community.
“(The Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center) is a program that I’ve supported for as long as (director) Shanna (Halstead) has been involved in it,” he said, mentioning that he considered Halstead to be like a sister. “I love the program and it does so many wonderful things for our community from shopping for seniors to meals on wheels, and so many other things that they do.”
He said he is excited to tie support of law enforcement and the volunteer center together. Sales will start off with 100 signs, but Wilson said that more can be ordered and available within just a couple of days time.
Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson and Gering Police Chief George Holthus were on-hand for Friday’s announcement.
“Law enforcement here locally feels very fortunate to have a supportive community, by and large,” Wasson said. “We’re contacted routinely throughout every day with citizens voicing that to us. This is just another example of that and we’re very appreciative.”
For law enforcement nationally, Holthus said, “it’s been a rough several months.”
“...We’re fortunate to live in a community where 99% of the people still want the same things that you and I want everyday, which is a safe place to raise our families, do business and all those things,” he said. “So this is just a great example of our community coming behind something that supports our folks visually, but then supports another great cause as well.”
Signs will be available inside the business during National Night Out. Scottsbluff Screenprinting will have an outside booth during the event, but people will need to go inside the store to purchase the signs. The signs will be available at a cost of $20.