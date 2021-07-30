Business offering visual support of law enforcement with sign campaign

Wilson said he thought it was cool because he has a son who is serving as a K-9 handler while serving in the Marine Corps. His son is currently serving in Hawaii.

“Obviously, law enforcement is pretty near and dear to me,” he said. “It’s was almost like God brought us together to do this project.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilson and Hoxworth said they are both passionate about supporting the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center, which offers programs like Meals on Wheels and the Snow Angels program to provide assistance to area seniors. After conferring with local law enforcement leaders, it was decided that proceeds from the sales of the signs should benefit the volunteer center.

“We would love to see them in as many yards as possible,” Hoxworth said, saying people in Scottsbluff, Gering and all of Scotts Bluff County should get involved in purchasing the signs. The signs would also work for people who want to show their support for law enforcement in any other community.