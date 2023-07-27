The rehabilitation of a runaway at Western Nebraska Regional Airport is running on schedule out. The milling of the asphalt is complete aside from the intersection of the two runways, which will be completed during an airport closure later this month.

The project, which includes the removal and replacement of the asphalt on Runway 12-30, started on June 12 and is planned to finish in late October. The asphalt has finished its useful life of 20 years and must be replaced, according to airport officials.

Airport Director Raul Aguallo said he was pleased with the progress workers have made and is impressed with the condition of the concrete underneath the asphalt.

"The original World War II concrete is really substantial," he said. "It's excellent."

The airport was built during World War II in 1943 and much of the original construction, including the concrete of the runway and many of the hangars, still remain.

While the concrete is in good condition there are some panels that Aguallo said were damaged and would have to be replaced. Following their replacement, Aguallo said he expected paving of the runway to begin sometime next week.

All of these process will have to be repeated at the intersection of the two runways come Aug. 21. The intersection has remained untouched throughout the project to allow the airport to remain open and continue flights.

The airport will be closed from Aug. 21-30 to allow the intersection to be milled and paved with no flights available during the 10-day period.

They have been trying to recoup some of the costs from the runway project by selling the asphalt millings from the runway since they can no longer be used at the airport.

"I wouldn't have room to store even all the millings that came off of this project because I don't have that much open space," Aguallo said.

They are selling the millings to a paving company based out of Cheyenne that operates throughout the region. The millings are being sold at an asking price of $10 per ton.

The regulations for asphalt allow the company to use the asphalt that the airport cannot. Airport runways must be paved with 100% virgin asphalt mix while roads and other paving projects can use a 25% concrete mix that is being produced as the millings pull up some of the underlying concrete along with the asphalt.

Aguallo also said that the airport is on track to cover the 10,000 annual boardings they need to receive federal funding and did not see the upcoming airport closure affecting those projections.

"We're over 5,000 boardings for the year already, and we typically have a big push in the fall," Aguallo said. "There's a lot of travel around Thanksgiving and Christmas where we get a lot of extra boardings."

The Airport Board recently began the process of discussing its budget for the 2024 fiscal year at its last meeting July 19. The airport's preliminary budget was received by the Scotts Bluff County Clerk, he said, and now officials await the results of valuation protest hearings to see what funding will be provided through tax collections.

The airport has requested $1.36 million in funding and that is the maximum they will receive pending valuation results. At that point, the airport will receive 3% of property taxes from the county's valuations which can amount to up to their ask but may add up to less.