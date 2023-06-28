Rehabilitations have proceeded on schedule on one the runways of Western Nebraska Regional Airport. Work began earlier this month on the $14 million project, which entails replacing the asphalt on one of the two runways at the airport as it has finished its useful life and must be replaced.

“We’re doing what they call a rehab,” Airport Manager Raul Aguallo said of the work on Runway 12-30. “So they’re going to take the pavement that’s in place now down to the original World War II concrete and then they’re going to come back over the ground with pavement.”

The rehabilitation of the runway is federally mandated as all runway pavements have a 20-year lifespan and must be replaced when that lifespan is up. Aguallo said repairs and maintenance rules like these are what are referred to as “unfunded mandates,” as although the airport is required to make the repairs, they receive no additional funding from the federal government.

The workers running the work at the runway are scheduled for 120 working days to complete the project and have been following that schedule so far.

“They’ve got one half of it just about milled out now, ... so I think we have the end date tentatively around Oct. 23,” said Aguallo.

That schedule also includes a 10 day closure of the airport with no arrivals or departures from Aug. 21- 30 of this year to allow work to cross the airport’s other runway.

Aguallo estimated that this closure could lose the airport as many as 600 passengers during the time frame. He said that while the airport has planned 10 days for that portion of the project it is possible that workers will be clear of the intersection before the 10 day period is up.

In that case, the airport’s two daily passenger flights to Denver would resume however commercial flights would not resume until the period is over regardless due to the scheduling of commercial airliners.

Those 600 potential passengers are important for the airport not only for the airport’s revenue but because the airport must hit a quota of yearly boardings to qualify for more federal funding through the Airport Improvement Program.

That quota is 10,000 yearly boardings to secure $1 million in federal funding. If they are short by even one passenger that number can drop down to as low as $150,000, Aguallo said.

This funding is essential for the airport which already runs a very tight budget between taxpayer and federal funding and would have have difficulties covering expenses without the federal funding.

However, Aguallo is unfazed by the upcoming closure and is confident there will be no issues, saying “we should make our 10,000 this year.”

Following the completion of this summer’s runway project Aguallo said he is hopeful that the airport would be able to secure funding to redo the airport’s taxiways. The taxiways would be another significant project that will likely be due in the next couple years.