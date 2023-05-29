Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

What is old is being made new again as a Scottsbluff couple redevelops a downtown property.

Many people may have noticed the work ongoing at the 19 E. 15th Street and the neighboring property, 17 E. 15th Street, formerly Jon's Aquarium and the Labor Temple. Tom and Becky Horne purchased the property, which is being redeveloped into a business offering salon suites in the community, and began renovations in January.

Becky Horne outlined the plans during the May 15 Scottsbluff City Council meeting. The Hornes applied for and have been granted micro-TIF redevelopment funds for the project. The application by the Hornes is the first micro-TIF application granted by the City of Scottsbluff.

The Nebraska Legislature adopted LB 1021 in 2020, which allows city councils to pass a resolution allowing for expedited reviews of redevelopment plans for certain TIF projects, which bypasses the former requirement of holding a minimum of five meetings for approving a TIF project.

The statute made it possible for cities to adopt an expedited process for consideration of redevelopment projects for repair, rehabilitation or replacement of existing structures that are at least 60 years old and located in a substandard and blighted area. There are also other qualifications, depending on the type of structure to be redeveloped, in this case being that the value of the property can't exceed $1.5 million once redevelopment has been complete. The estimated value after the Hornes complete redevelopment is estimated at $269,400. Currently, the property is assessed at $66,516.

Horne, who is a massage therapist, said she purchased the property with the mission of providing a space for her daughter to locate her business doing permanent cosmetics.

"It is way more space than we originally needed," she said. However, she said, "there is a definite need for people in the service industry to rent office space, instead of working for somebody."

She hopes to do that at this business, which will be called Prime 15 Professional Studios.

"The name actually came from trying to pick something that would be easy for people to remember," Horne said, noting that the "15" hails back to the street name.

The studio complex will offer salon suites, with a shared reception space.

The property was built in 1918, part of the original town addition of downtown Scottsbluff. Essentially, the building was abandoned, with office files and more just left in the property, which hasn't existed as a business or other use for quite some time.

Work on the project has included bringing it up to code, with Horne sharing photos of some of the work that needed to be done. As an example, she showed a photo of cement at the entryway of one of the properties that seems to be supported by just one sole piece of wood in the middle, like a slab of concrete on toothpicks, as Horne described it. A large crawl space type area exists under that entryway and flooring as a mysterious tunnel under the building.

Unfortunately, glass work at the property that was discovered and believed to be done by a glass worker who did a lot of the glasswork found in downtown Scottsbluff businesses couldn't be renovated.

As the Hornes' contractors did work in the property, some pleasant surprises were unveiled, like old tin ceilings that will now be used in the decor. Those ceilings will be painted black, accented by a chandelier. Horne said that the features of the building also influenced the décor of the studio, which will be a 1920s-inspired space. A custom built entryway has also been designed for the property.

The property is located downtown, which appealed to Horne, while also having adjoining parking that will allow customers to enjoy privacy, if they desire, as they walk to their vehicles.

In their application, the Hornes estimated that the renovation project would be complete about June 15. Horne estimated she would be opening within six weeks.